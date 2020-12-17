Quinsam Highlights S-1 Filing by Investee Agriforce and Updates Investors on our Skylight Health and Empower Clinics Investments

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2020) - Quinsam Capital Corporation (CSE: QCA) ("Quinsam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that one of its investee companies, Agriforce Growing Systems Ltd. ("Agriforce"), has filed an S-1 Statement to facilitate an initial public offering in the United States. Agriforce is a company with proprietary cultivation technology that is designed to increase crop yields, decrease production costs, protect plants from pathogens and contamination and reduce the impact on the environment.

Quinsam made a number of investments in Agriforce in recent years. As at September 30, 2020, Quinsam owned 925,000 shares of Agriforce and warrants to purchase a further 925,000 shares. Since that time, Quinsam has exercised 700,000 warrants. The effective carrying cost of our current pre-consolidation holding of 1.625 million shares as at September 30, 2020 (including the cost of the warrant exercise) was approximately C$1.1 million. This holding is less than 5% of the outstanding shares of Agriforce.

There is no certainty that Agriforce will complete its IPO transaction. Also, we caution investors that pre-IPO investors including Quinsam agreed to various escrow arrangements, so our ability to sell shares in the near term is limited. A closing of the IPO is possible in 2020 though an early 2021 closing looks more probable.

"We are pleased with the progress made by Agriforce," said Roger Dent, CEO of Quinsam. "We are hopeful that the IPO will be successfully concluded."

Update on Skylight Health and Empower Clinics

Quinsam would like to remind investors that it invested in $150,000 of units of CBII Insights in September 2020. The company has since changed its name to Skylight Health. We acquired 1,000,000 units of the company at $0.15 per unit, which included a half warrant at $0.20. The units remain subject to a statutory hold until January 24, 2021. Skylight shares recently traded at $1.20.

Quinsam made a number of investments in Empower Clinics in recent years. We disposed of our shares in this company in prior periods. We did however retain approximately 4 million warrants striking at $0.12 and $0.16, to which we attributed about $8,000 of value as at September 30, 2020. The shares have recently performed well and we have exercised all of these warrants. We have disposed of the great majority of the resultant shares already, resulting in a profit of approximately $500,000.

"At this point it is not clear where we will value our Agriforce Investment as at December 31. We also will have many other valuation adjustments in our other portfolio investments, both positive and negative. However, we wanted to let investors know at this time about the developments at these companies, which could have a material impact on Quinsam."

About Quinsam Capital Corporation

Quinsam is a merchant bank based in Canada with a focus on "small cap" investments. Our merchant banking business may encompass a range of activities including acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities and portfolio investments. Quinsam invests its capital for its own account in assets, companies or projects which we believe are undervalued and where we see a viable plan for unlocking such value. We do not invest on behalf of any third party and we do not offer investment advice.

Generally, Quinsam does not believe that individual investments are material reportable events. Quinsam chooses to announce certain investments once the company is certain that it has finished buying its position because the Company feels that this information helps Quinsam's investors understand its investment decision making process. Generally, Quinsam does not announce the sale of investments.

