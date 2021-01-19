Log in
QuinStreet, Inc.    QNST

QUINSTREET, INC.

(QNST)
Insure.com Finds Best Auto Insurance Companies: Surveying 3,200+ Consumers [Jan 19, 2021]

01/19/2021 | 11:46am EST
Policyholders choose excellent customer service and claims handling over price in 2021

Foster City, CA - January 19, 2021 - Insure.com, a comprehensive consumer insurance guide, releases its ninth annual survey detailing the most outstanding auto insurance companies for 2021. The top ranked companies offer excellent claims handling and customer service at reasonable prices.

The top auto insurance companies in the survey ranked best overall by doing well in all metrics measured - customer service, claims and price, chief among them. Additionally, the top-rated companies show more than 95% of policyholders surveyed plan to renew with them. Results reveal customers care more about the quality of service and having claims paid on time than getting a cheap rate.

The five highest-ranking auto insurance companies for 2021 are:

  • State Farm
  • Auto-Owners
  • MetLife
  • Safeco
  • Geico

The complete study is available for review: Best auto insurance companies for 2021.
'Quality customer service is just as important as price,' says Penny Gusner, senior consumer analyst for Insure.com. 'Prices are competitive and easy to check, but policyholders say what's most important to them is customer service, and excellent customer service is the main reason why they stay with their company. Wanting to renew coverage with their company and recommending it to others are key markers of customer satisfaction.'

However, not all drivers are the same. Insure's team of experts put more than 35 years of combined industry experience to work and looked deeper at the survey data. Evaluating the best companies according to specific driver profiles, they provide valuable insight for consumers to compare and find the best fit for them.

Top companies by driver specific profiles are:

  • Best value for price: Geico
  • Best for discounts: American Family
  • Best for customer happiness: Auto-Owners
  • Best for young adults and college students: Progressive
  • Best for AARP members/senior drivers: The Hartford
  • Best for military: USAA

Insure performs this research using one of the most unique, up-to-date, annual analyses of member satisfaction. Auto Insurers with the most market share in the nation are ranked on customer service, cost, claims service, whether policyholders plan to renew, whether policyholders would recommend the carrier, and finally, the website and/or apps' usefulness.

'We conduct this research to help consumers find a car insurance company that's right for them,' adds Gusner. 'It's important for consumers to find a company that meets their needs and treats them right, without overpaying.'

Insure commissioned the survey of top auto insurers collecting customer ratings for 20 leading companies; many that hold multiple types of policies. More than 3,200 current customers gave feedback in the auto-specific survey. Analysis of this research is independent and editorial; the survey was not open to the general public and companies did not pay to be included.

Gusner is available to discuss the analysis of best auto insurance companies' annual survey.

About Insure

Insure.com is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in providing performance marketplace technologies and services to the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. The company is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. Insure is a member of QuinStreet's expert research and publishing division.

For more than 20 years, Insure has served as a comprehensive consumer resource for insurance information, offering expert advice, articles, news, and tools about car, home, health, and life insurance. Consumers have access to free car insurance quotes and guidance on finding the right insurance policy, saving money and solving claims problems.

Twitter: @InsureCom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Insure

Media Contact
Charlene Arsenault
Public Relations Outreach Specialist
carsenault@quinstreet.com
508-736-7708

Disclaimer

QuinStreet Inc. published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 16:44:59 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
