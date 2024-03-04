Modernize Home Services, the leading home services marketing platform, unveils compelling insights from its latest Independent Living and Accessibility survey. The survey of nearly 11,000 consumers, spanning trades such as solar, stairlifts, medical alerts, flooring, windows, roofing, HVAC, and bathrooms, shows homeowners prioritizing their safety, comfort, and concern for their aging loved ones.

The survey results should be helpful to homeowners seeking information about the range of improvements that can be undertaken to remain safe in their homes. They can also be valuable to contractors who need insights into projected demand for projects that support individuals facing physical limitations.

Important Home Safety and Accessibility Survey Findings

In our most recent survey, 68.16% of homeowners expressed a heightened interest in exploring independent living for themselves in the next 12 months. This year, 8.18% of respondents indicated an interest in pursuing an accessibility project for a loved one who plans to age in place; this is a shift from 5% the previous year. Additional survey highlights include:

46.85% plan to remodel the entire bathroom when installing a walk-in tub

46.47% express interest in walk-in tub costs and financing a project

and financing a project 29.13% have established a budget for independent living improvements (while 70.87% have not set a budget)

16.57% plan to explore walk-in tubs

16.57% will consider non-slip flooring for safety improvements

Of those surveyed, 36.44% report living in their current home for more than 20 years, with another 18.7% living in their existing home for between 11-20 years. Please review the independent living and accessibility survey trends summary, and click on the link to access the full report.

"The recent surge in interest for independent living and accessibility projects indicates a strong desire among homeowners to ensure safety and comfort for themselves and older family members,” observes Cassie Morien, director of strategy for Modernize. “Our survey data details the types of aging-in-place projects homeowners want to pursue and how those projects are prioritized by consumers today.”

Morien is available to delve into the complete survey findings and provide expert commentary on consumer preferences for specific home improvements to enhance safety, whether for themselves or their older relatives. She can also offer insights into the implications of these survey findings for home improvement contractors.

About Modernize Home Services

For more than 18 years, Modernize has been a leader in the home improvement and services industry, connecting homeowners with contractors and other home services professionals. Modernize operates in more than 17 high-value, high-consideration home segments, including new and replacement windows, solar installation, roofing, heating and air conditioning, siding, bathrooms, kitchens, new and replacement gutters, home security, and others. The business brings a network of more than 1,000 contractors and professionals across all segments, offering broad geographical coverage and choice for homeowners.

Modernize Home Services is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in providing performance marketplace technologies and services to the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. The company is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools to research, find, and select the products and brands that meet their needs.

