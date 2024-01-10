Official QUINSTREET, INC. press release

Finding a contractor is now easier than ever

Modernize Home Services, the leading home services marketing platform, announces the launch of a contractor directory providing homeowners two flexible options to connect with local home improvement contractors or service providers across 14 different trades. Choose from a list of professionals in your area using the directory, or leverage assistance using the experts at Modernize to match with a contractor seamlessly.

Addressing Homeowners’ Top Concerns

In Modernize’s recent Homeowner Insights Report, which surveyed 23,600 homeowners, 52.79% revealed that they plan to conduct 1 to 10 hours of research before selecting a professional. Modernize's contractor directory streamlines the research process, offering an expansive list showcasing company highlights, experience, trade details, verified ratings, reviews, promotions, financing options, and more – in an easy-to-use format.

By using the contractor directory, homeowners can opt to receive a quote from their chosen contractor or compare that quote with up to four others to ensure the best price.

“We are debuting our contractor directory in response to homeowner preferences,” explains Jeff Barnes, general manager for Modernize.com. “Our research shows that consumers value flexibility when interacting on our website; Modernize is evolving its technology and homeowner tools to accommodate contractor selection preferences and empower homeowners with more choices.”

Explore the Directory

The Contractor Directory is available at no cost to homeowners: https://modernize.com/compare-contractors. Barnes is available to discuss how homeowners can quickly and easily explore a list of contractors near them.

About Modernize Home Services

For more than 18 years, Modernize has been a leader in the home improvement and services industry, connecting homeowners with contractors and other home services professionals. Modernize operates in more than 17 high-value, high-consideration home segments, including new and replacement windows, solar installation, roofing, heating and air conditioning, siding, bathrooms, kitchens, new and replacement gutters, home security, and others. The business brings a network of more than 1,000 contractors and professionals across all segments, offering broad geographical coverage and choice for homeowners.

Modernize Home Services is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in providing performance marketplace technologies and services to the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. The company is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.

