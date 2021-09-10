Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. QuinStreet, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QNST   US74874Q1004

QUINSTREET, INC.

(QNST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QuinStreet : 2021 Proxy Statement

09/10/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

TO BE HELD OCTOBER 25, 2021

To our stockholders:

We will hold our annual meeting of stockholders at Metro Tower, 950 Tower Lane, Suite 600, Foster City, California 94404 on Monday, October 25, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. local time. We are holding this meeting for the purpose of considering and voting on:

  1. Election of three Board nominees to serve as Class III directors for a three-year term expiring on the date of the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders or until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified;
  2. Approval of the QuinStreet, Inc. 2021 Employee Stock Purchase Plan;
  3. Ratification of the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2022;
  4. Approval by non-binding advisory vote of the fiscal year 2021 compensation of our Named Executive Officers; and
  5. The transaction of any other business that properly comes before the meeting.

The stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2021 will be entitled to vote at the meeting or any postponements or adjournments of the meeting.

We have elected to provide access to our proxy materials over the Internet under the SEC's "Notice and Access" rules, which will reduce the impact of printing and mailing these materials on the environment. Stockholders will not receive printed proxy materials unless they request them or have previously elected to receive printed copies of all future proxy materials. Instead, we will mail on or about September 10, 2021 to most stockholders a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice") containing instructions on how to access our proxy statement and our annual report on the Internet. Whether or not you expect to attend, we urge you to vote via the Internet in accordance with the instructions in the Notice you received in the mail and in this proxy statement. The Notice will contain instructions on how you may request printed proxy materials, including a proxy card (or voting instruction form, as applicable).

If you have received printed proxy materials, we urge you to sign, date, and promptly return the accompanying proxy card (or voting instruction form, as applicable) in the prepaid postage, pre-addressed envelope or vote via telephone or the Internet in accordance with the instructions on the proxy card (or voting instruction form, as applicable). If you attend the meeting, you may vote your shares in person as described in the proxy statement, which will revoke any prior vote.

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Stockholder Meeting To Be Held on October 25, 2021: This Proxy Statement and the 2021 Annual Report to Stockholders are available on the following website: http://investor.quinstreet.com/annual-meeting.

By order of the Board of Directors,

/s/ Douglas Valenti Douglas Valenti Chief Executive Officer

September 10, 2021

Foster City, California

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

PROXY STATEMENT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

ABOUT THE MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Purpose of the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Quorum . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Who May Vote . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2

How to Vote . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2

How Proxies Work . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2

Proposals You Are Asked to Vote On and the Board's Voting Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2

Vote Necessary to Approve Proposals . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Revoking Your Proxy . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Vote Confidentiality . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

Proxy Solicitation Costs . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

PROPOSAL 1: ELECTION OF CLASS III DIRECTORS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Recommendation of the Board of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Nominations for Election as Class III Directors (Terms Expiring on the Date of the 2024 Annual

Meeting of Stockholders, if Elected) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Class I Directors (Terms Expiring on the Date of the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders) . . . .

5

Class II Directors (Terms Expiring on the Date of the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders) . . .

5

BOARD OF DIRECTORS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11

Compensation of Board of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11

Committees of the Board of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13

Board Diversity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

15

Corporate Governance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

16

Independence Determination for Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

17

Audit Committee Financial Qualifications . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

17

Director Nominations . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

18

Contacting the Board and Further Information on Corporate Governance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

19

STOCK OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT . . . . . .

20

Section 16(a) Beneficial Ownership Reporting Compliance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

21

Certain Relationships and Related Person Transactions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

21

Policies and Procedures for Transactions with Related Persons . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

21

EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

23

Compensation Discussion and Analysis . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

23

COMPENSATION COMMITTEE REPORT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

36

Fiscal Year 2021 Summary Compensation Table . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

37

Fiscal Year 2021 Grant of Plan-Based Awards Table . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

38

Fiscal Year 2021 Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year-End Table . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

40

Option Exercises and Stock Vested in Fiscal Year 2021 Table . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

42

Pension Benefits . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

42

Nonqualified Deferred Compensation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

42

Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change in Control . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

42

i

Page

Equity Compensation Plan Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

44

Pay Ratio Disclosure . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

44

PROPOSAL 2: APPROVAL OF THE QUINSTREET, INC. 2021 EMPLOYEE STOCK

PURCHASE PLAN . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

46

Recommendation of the Board of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

46

PROPOSAL 3: RATIFICATION OF THE SELECTION OF PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS

LLP AS OUR INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM . . . . . . . . .

50

Recommendation of the Board of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

50

AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

52

PROPOSAL 4: APPROVAL OF FISCAL YEAR 2021 COMPENSATION OF NAMED

EXECUTIVE OFFICERS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

54

Recommendation of the Board of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

54

HOUSEHOLDING OF PROXY MATERIALS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

55

ANNUAL REPORT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

55

OTHER MATTERS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

55

STOCKHOLDER PROPOSALS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

56

APPENDIX A - QuinStreet, Inc. 2021 Employee Stock Purchase Plan . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

A-1

ii

950 Tower Lane, Suite 600, Foster City, California 94404

PROXY STATEMENT

This proxy statement is furnished to you by the Board of Directors of QuinStreet, Inc. (the "Board" or "Board of Directors") and contains information related to the 2021 annual meeting of our stockholders to be held on Monday, October 25, 2021, beginning at 3:00 P.M., local time, at Metro Tower, 950 Tower Lane, Suite 600, Foster City, California 94404, and at any postponements or adjournments thereof. This proxy is

solicited by our Board.

In accordance with the SEC's "Notice and Access" rules, we may provide proxy materials, including this proxy statement and our annual report, to our stockholders by providing access to such documents on the Internet instead of mailing printed copies. Stockholders will not receive printed copies of the proxy materials unless they request them or have previously elected to receive printed copies of all future proxy materials. Instead, we will mail on or about September 10, 2021 to most of our stockholders a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice") containing instructions on how to access our proxy statement and our annual report, and vote electronically via the Internet. The Notice will also contain instructions on how to receive a printed copy of your proxy materials, including a proxy card (or voting instruction form, as applicable). Stockholders who do not receive the Notice will receive a copy of the proxy materials by mail or electronic mail.

References in this proxy statement to "we," "us," "our," "the Company" and "QuinStreet" refer to QuinStreet, Inc.

ABOUT THE MEETING

Purpose of the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

The purpose of the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders is:

  1. To elect three Board nominees to serve as Class III directors for a three-year term expiring on the date of the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders or until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified;
  2. To approve the QuinStreet, Inc. 2021 Employee Stock Purchase Plan;
  3. To ratify the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2022;
  4. To approve by non-binding advisory vote the fiscal year 2021 compensation of our Named Executive Officers; and
  5. To transact any other business that properly comes before the meeting.

Quorum

A quorum is the minimum number of shares required to hold and transact business at a meeting. The presence in person or by proxy of the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of common stock entitled to vote will constitute a quorum for the transaction of business at the meeting. Votes cast by proxy or in person at the meeting will be counted by the person appointed by the Company to act as the inspector of elections for the meeting.

The inspector of elections will treat shares represented by proxies that reflect abstentions as shares that are present and entitled to vote for purposes of determining the presence of a quorum. The inspector of

1

Disclaimer

QuinStreet Inc. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 21:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about QUINSTREET, INC.
05:52pQUINSTREET : 2021 Proxy Statement
PU
05:04pQUINSTREET, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/07QUINSTREET : to Participate in the Lake Street 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG..
PR
09/02QUINSTREET : to Participate in Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow with Stephens, Inc.
PR
09/02QUINSTREET : CardRatings.com Identifies Best States for Living Off Campus
PU
08/31MYBANKTRACKER STUDY : More than 24% of Adults Surveyed Were Never Taught about M..
PU
08/31QUINSTREET : Insurance.com Provides State-by-State Details on Tesla Insurance Co..
PU
08/31QUINSTREET : Modernize Home Services Details How to Prepare a Home for Fall
PU
08/26QUINSTREET : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
08/26QUINSTREET : MoneyRates Releases Financial Literacy Guide for Students to Help A..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUINSTREET, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 643 M - -
Net income 2022 20,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 54,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 007 M 1 007 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 614
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart QUINSTREET, INC.
Duration : Period :
QuinStreet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUINSTREET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 18,60 $
Average target price 27,00 $
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas Valenti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory Wong Chief Financial Officer
Nina Bhanap CTO, President-Product & Technology
Ashley Heller Senior Vice President-Operations
James R. Simons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUINSTREET, INC.-12.03%1 021
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA38.03%16 741
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-23.91%16 671
WPP PLC22.20%16 035
OMNICOM GROUP INC.16.64%15 463
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.56.55%14 493