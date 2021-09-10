QuinStreet : 2021 Proxy Statement

We will hold our annual meeting of stockholders at Metro Tower, 950 Tower Lane, Suite 600, Foster City, California 94404 on Monday, October 25, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. local time. We are holding this meeting for the purpose of considering and voting on:
Election of three Board nominees to serve as Class III directors for a three-year term expiring on the date of the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders or until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified;
Approval of the QuinStreet, Inc. 2021 Employee Stock Purchase Plan;
Ratification of the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2022;
Approval by non-binding advisory vote of the fiscal year 2021 compensation of our Named Executive Officers; and
The transaction of any other business that properly comes before the meeting.
The stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2021 will be entitled to vote at the meeting or any postponements or adjournments of the meeting.
We have elected to provide access to our proxy materials over the Internet under the SEC's "Notice and Access" rules, which will reduce the impact of printing and mailing these materials on the environment. Stockholders will not receive printed proxy materials unless they request them or have previously elected to receive printed copies of all future proxy materials. Instead, we will mail on or about September 10, 2021 to most stockholders a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice") containing instructions on how to access our proxy statement and our annual report on the Internet. Whether or not you expect to attend, we urge you to vote via the Internet in accordance with the instructions in the Notice you received in the mail and in this proxy statement. The Notice will contain instructions on how you may request printed proxy materials, including a proxy card (or voting instruction form, as applicable).
If you have received printed proxy materials, we urge you to sign, date, and promptly return the accompanying proxy card (or voting instruction form, as applicable) in the prepaid postage, pre-addressed envelope or vote via telephone or the Internet in accordance with the instructions on the proxy card (or voting instruction form, as applicable). If you attend the meeting, you may vote your shares in person as described in the proxy statement, which will revoke any prior vote.
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Stockholder Meeting To Be Held on October 25, 2021: This Proxy Statement and the 2021 Annual Report to Stockholders are available on the following website: http://investor.quinstreet.com/annual-meeting.
By order of the Board of Directors,
/s/ Douglas Valenti Douglas Valenti Chief Executive Officer
APPENDIX A - QuinStreet, Inc. 2021 Employee Stock Purchase Plan . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
A-1
ii
950 Tower Lane, Suite 600, Foster City, California 94404
PROXY STATEMENT
This proxy statement is furnished to you by the Board of Directors of QuinStreet, Inc. (the "Board" or "Board of Directors") and contains information related to the 2021 annual meeting of our stockholders to be held on Monday, October 25, 2021, beginning at 3:00 P.M., local time, at Metro Tower, 950 Tower Lane, Suite 600, Foster City, California 94404, and at any postponements or adjournments thereof. This proxy is
solicited by our Board.
In accordance with the SEC's "Notice and Access" rules, we may provide proxy materials, including this proxy statement and our annual report, to our stockholders by providing access to such documents on the Internet instead of mailing printed copies. Stockholders will not receive printed copies of the proxy materials unless they request them or have previously elected to receive printed copies of all future proxy materials. Instead, we will mail on or about September 10, 2021 to most of our stockholders a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice") containing instructions on how to access our proxy statement and our annual report, and vote electronically via the Internet. The Notice will also contain instructions on how to receive a printed copy of your proxy materials, including a proxy card (or voting instruction form, as applicable). Stockholders who do not receive the Notice will receive a copy of the proxy materials by mail or electronic mail.
References in this proxy statement to "we," "us," "our," "the Company" and "QuinStreet" refer to QuinStreet, Inc.
ABOUT THE MEETING
Purpose of the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
The purpose of the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders is:
To elect three Board nominees to serve as Class III directors for a three-year term expiring on the date of the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders or until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified;
To approve the QuinStreet, Inc. 2021 Employee Stock Purchase Plan;
To ratify the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2022;
To approve by non-binding advisory vote the fiscal year 2021 compensation of our Named Executive Officers; and
To transact any other business that properly comes before the meeting.
Quorum
A quorum is the minimum number of shares required to hold and transact business at a meeting. The presence in person or by proxy of the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of common stock entitled to vote will constitute a quorum for the transaction of business at the meeting. Votes cast by proxy or in person at the meeting will be counted by the person appointed by the Company to act as the inspector of elections for the meeting.
The inspector of elections will treat shares represented by proxies that reflect abstentions as shares that are present and entitled to vote for purposes of determining the presence of a quorum. The inspector of
QuinStreet Inc. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 21:51:00 UTC.