QuinStreet : 2021 Proxy Statement

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

TO BE HELD OCTOBER 25, 2021

To our stockholders:

We will hold our annual meeting of stockholders at Metro Tower, 950 Tower Lane, Suite 600, Foster City, California 94404 on Monday, October 25, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. local time. We are holding this meeting for the purpose of considering and voting on:

Election of three Board nominees to serve as Class III directors for a three-year term expiring on the date of the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders or until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified; Approval of the QuinStreet, Inc. 2021 Employee Stock Purchase Plan; Ratification of the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2022; Approval by non-binding advisory vote of the fiscal year 2021 compensation of our Named Executive Officers; and The transaction of any other business that properly comes before the meeting.

The stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2021 will be entitled to vote at the meeting or any postponements or adjournments of the meeting.

We have elected to provide access to our proxy materials over the Internet under the SEC's "Notice and Access" rules, which will reduce the impact of printing and mailing these materials on the environment. Stockholders will not receive printed proxy materials unless they request them or have previously elected to receive printed copies of all future proxy materials. Instead, we will mail on or about September 10, 2021 to most stockholders a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice") containing instructions on how to access our proxy statement and our annual report on the Internet. Whether or not you expect to attend, we urge you to vote via the Internet in accordance with the instructions in the Notice you received in the mail and in this proxy statement. The Notice will contain instructions on how you may request printed proxy materials, including a proxy card (or voting instruction form, as applicable).

If you have received printed proxy materials, we urge you to sign, date, and promptly return the accompanying proxy card (or voting instruction form, as applicable) in the prepaid postage, pre-addressed envelope or vote via telephone or the Internet in accordance with the instructions on the proxy card (or voting instruction form, as applicable). If you attend the meeting, you may vote your shares in person as described in the proxy statement, which will revoke any prior vote.

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Stockholder Meeting To Be Held on October 25, 2021: This Proxy Statement and the 2021 Annual Report to Stockholders are available on the following website: http://investor.quinstreet.com/annual-meeting.

By order of the Board of Directors,

/s/ Douglas Valenti Douglas Valenti Chief Executive Officer

September 10, 2021

Foster City, California