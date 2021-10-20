QuinStreet : CarInsurance.com Guide Identifies Car Makes and Models With the Highest Insurance Rates

Tesla Model S tops the list at $3,908 annually

Foster City, CA - October 19, 2021 - When shopping for a new car, drivers know that make and model can affect the price they ultimately pay, but they may not consider how make and model can drive up their insurance costs. To illustrate just how much insurance varies for different makes and models, CarInsurance.com releases data of the cars with the highest rates.

A table with the entire list of car makes and models that have the highest insurance rates is available in the guide: Car make and model: What they mean and why they matter

Insurance.com research finds drivers pay the most in auto insurance for:

Tesla Model S: $3,908

Nissan GT-R: $3,706

Mercedes S63 AMG: $3,603

Dodge Challenger: $2,458

Tesla Model 3: $2,257

The report includes information on the difference between vehicle make and model, how to determine those differences, and why they are important.

"Car makes and models heavily influence insurance rates because they have different values, safety ratings, crash tests results, and repair costs," explains Insurance.com managing editor Ashlee Tilford. "By using our car insurance comparison tool, you can make an informed purchase decision based on rates for your state."

Tilford is available to discuss this guide and answer questions on ways to save on car insurance.

