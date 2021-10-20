Log in
QuinStreet : CarInsurance.com Guide Identifies Car Makes and Models With the Highest Insurance Rates

10/20/2021 | 04:11am EDT
Tesla Model S tops the list at $3,908 annually

Foster City, CA - October 19, 2021 - When shopping for a new car, drivers know that make and model can affect the price they ultimately pay, but they may not consider how make and model can drive up their insurance costs. To illustrate just how much insurance varies for different makes and models, CarInsurance.com releases data of the cars with the highest rates.

A table with the entire list of car makes and models that have the highest insurance rates is available in the guide: Car make and model: What they mean and why they matter

Insurance.com research finds drivers pay the most in auto insurance for:

  • Tesla Model S: $3,908
  • Nissan GT-R: $3,706
  • Mercedes S63 AMG: $3,603
  • Dodge Challenger: $2,458
  • Tesla Model 3: $2,257

The report includes information on the difference between vehicle make and model, how to determine those differences, and why they are important.

"Car makes and models heavily influence insurance rates because they have different values, safety ratings, crash tests results, and repair costs," explains Insurance.com managing editor Ashlee Tilford. "By using our car insurance comparison tool, you can make an informed purchase decision based on rates for your state."

Tilford is available to discuss this guide and answer questions on ways to save on car insurance.

About CarInsurance.com
CarInsurance.com is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in providing performance marketplace technologies and services to the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. The company is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. CarInsurance.com is a member of QuinStreet's expert research and publishing division.

CarInsurance.com is a one-stop online destination for car insurance information, providing unbiased, expert advice on how to shop for insurance plans, what consumers should pay and what coverage they can get from a policy. Since 2003, CarInsurance.com has been educating consumers through its breadth of expert content, tools, and in-depth studies to help site visitors make informed decisions about their car insurance.

Twitter: @carinsurance
Facebook: www.facebook.com/carinsurance/

Media contact
Jacqueline Leppla
Senior Director of Public Relations

Direct +1 775 321 3608
Cell +1 775 842 9048
Email: jleppla@quinstreet.com

LinkedIn

Disclaimer

QuinStreet Inc. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 08:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
