QuinStreet : Insure.com Survey Finds Medicaid and Medicare Have Highest Satisfaction Rates

11/17/2021 | 02:17am EST
This is the first time that employer-sponsored plans rated below individual/marketplace plans in past three annual surveys.

Foster City, CA - November 16, 2021 -A recent Insure.com survey reveals that consumers generally have high satisfaction with their existing health insurance plans, with Medicaid and Medicare recipients showing highest satisfaction levels.

Find the complete study: Health Insurance Satisfaction Index: Medicaid, Medicare get high marks in member survey

A survey of 1,000 consumers shows that 79% of Medicaid recipients are highly satisfied with their health insurance coverage. A view of the proportion of consumers within each health insurance segment who express high satisfaction is below:

  • Medicaid (79%)
  • Original Medicare (78%)
  • Medicare Advantage (78%)
  • Individual/marketplace plan (73%)
  • Employer-sponsored plan (70%)

Insurance plans are assessed on provider networks, breadth of services, paying claims, communication, costs and deductibles. Survey participants indicated which aspects of their current coverage they like best:

  • Provider networks: Original Medicare (88%)
  • Breadth of services: Medicare Advantage (83%)
  • Paying claims: Medicare Advantage (85%)
  • Costs and deductibles: Medicaid (78%)

"It's not surprising that Medicaid and Medicare are so popular among consumers. Public plans often have better options than employer-sponsored plans and individual plans. They are generally also more affordable - particularly compared to unsubsidized individual health insurance plans," notes Les Masterson, managing editor for Insure. "Our report outlines exactly how these options rate and where consumers are most satisfied."

Masterson is available to comment on the results and methodology of this study, and answer questions about how consumers can find the best insurance companies for their health care needs.

About Insure.com
Insure is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in providing performance marketplace technologies and services to the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. The company is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. Insure.com is a member of QuinStreet's expert research and publishing division.

For 35 years, Insure.com has served as a comprehensive consumer resource for insurance information, offering expert advice, articles, news, and tools about car, home, health, and life insurance. Consumers have access to free car insurance quotes and guidance on finding the right insurance policy, saving money and solving claims problems.
Twitter: @InsureCom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Insure

Media Contact
Jacqueline Leppla
Senior Director of Public Relations
QuinStreet, Inc
Direct +1 775 321 3608
Email: jleppla@quinstreet.com
LinkedIn

Disclaimer

QuinStreet Inc. published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 07:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
