QuinStreet : Insure.com Survey Finds Medicaid and Medicare Have Highest Satisfaction Rates

This is the first time that employer-sponsored plans rated below individual/marketplace plans in past three annual surveys.

Foster City, CA - November 16, 2021 -A recent Insure.com survey reveals that consumers generally have high satisfaction with their existing health insurance plans, with Medicaid and Medicare recipients showing highest satisfaction levels.

A survey of 1,000 consumers shows that 79% of Medicaid recipients are highly satisfied with their health insurance coverage. A view of the proportion of consumers within each health insurance segment who express high satisfaction is below:

Medicaid (79%)

Original Medicare (78%)

Medicare Advantage (78%)

Individual/marketplace plan (73%)

Employer-sponsored plan (70%)

Insurance plans are assessed on provider networks, breadth of services, paying claims, communication, costs and deductibles. Survey participants indicated which aspects of their current coverage they like best:

Provider networks: Original Medicare (88%)

Breadth of services: Medicare Advantage (83%)

Paying claims: Medicare Advantage (85%)

Costs and deductibles: Medicaid (78%)

"It's not surprising that Medicaid and Medicare are so popular among consumers. Public plans often have better options than employer-sponsored plans and individual plans. They are generally also more affordable - particularly compared to unsubsidized individual health insurance plans," notes Les Masterson, managing editor for Insure. "Our report outlines exactly how these options rate and where consumers are most satisfied."

Masterson is available to comment on the results and methodology of this study, and answer questions about how consumers can find the best insurance companies for their health care needs.

