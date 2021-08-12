Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. QuinStreet, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QNST   US74874Q1004

QUINSTREET, INC.

(QNST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QuinStreet : MyBankTracker Study Shows Burnout is Main Reason for Mass Workplace Exodus

08/12/2021 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

About 16% of respondents are also frustrated with insufficient pay and report health concerns

Foster City, CA - August 12, 2021 - 'People are lazy.' 'Frontline workers want better pay with benefits.' 'Unemployment benefits are keeping people from going back to work.' Everyone seems to have a different opinion on why so many jobs remain open in the United States -- June saw a record high of 3.87 million American quitting their jobs according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Given the financial uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, MyBankTracker.com wanted to gain insight into the motives behind this trend. The personal finance site asked American adults who either switched jobs willingly, refused to go back to work or quit a job willingly in 2021 about their primary reason for a change. The Study: Work Burnout is Main Reason for Americans Quitting results provide a clearer picture on this hot topic.

Primary Reasons for Changing Employment

  • Work burnout is the main reason Americans are quitting their jobs (28.7%)
    • Age groups from 25-64 all list this as their main motivation
  • Health concerns and insufficient pay came in a close second (16%, 15.8%) for leaving a workplace
    • The youngest (18-24) and the oldest (65+) age groups cite health concerns as the top reason for quitting
    • The other age groups list burnout as the main reason
  • Nearly 13% report not wanting to return to work in-person (12.8%)
  • About 9% note they had childcare concerns (9.3%)
  • Only 1.3% said they left for a better job while 1.2% note a better opportunity
  • Notable reasons for respondents who chose 'other' as the motive include:
    • Management
    • Switching things up (i.e., start a business or career change)

'Regardless of why you leave a job, it's important to be as prepared as possible in this period of uncertainty,' remarks Simon Zhen, chief research analyst and author of the study. 'Make sure that you have an emergency fund, have a plan for health coverage and keep track of any employer-sponsored retirement plans until you roll them over.'

Methodology
The study was conducted through Google Surveys on behalf of MyBankTracker from June 29, 2021 to July 23, 2021 with 253 respondents in the United States of ages 18 and up who switched jobs, quit their job, or refused to go back to work with a standard deviation of 6.9%.

Zhen is available for comment. He can provide insight into this survey and how Americans can build an emergency fund if they're planning on changing jobs or careers. He is a personal finance expert with more than a decade of experience in the banking industry.

About MyBankTracker
MyBankTracker is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in providing performance marketplace technologies and services to the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. The company is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. MyBankTracker is a member of QuinStreet's expert research and publishing division.

MyBankTracker is an independent comparison website helping consumers make smart banking and financial decisions. The mission is to match consumers to their perfect bank by providing and tracking in-depth information on more than 5,000 banks, credit unions and financial products. Using a combination of technology and money management expertise, MBT provides personal finance comparison tools and educates consumers to optimize their relationships with banks and lenders.

Twitter: @mybanktracker
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mybanktracker

Media contact
Amy Eury
Senior Manager, Public Relations
412-532-9352
aeury@quinstreet.com
LinkedIn

Disclaimer

QuinStreet Inc. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 16:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about QUINSTREET, INC.
12:08pINSIDER TRENDS : Insider at QuinStreet Makes Tax Sale Interrupting 90-Day Buy Tr..
MT
12:02pQUINSTREET : MyBankTracker Study Shows Burnout is Main Reason for Mass Workplace..
PU
11:58aINSIDER TRENDS : QuinStreet Insider Makes Shares Sale for Tax Slowing 90-Day Buy..
MT
08/05QUINSTREET : to Participate in the William Blair 4th Annual Insurance Technology..
PR
08/05CARDRATINGS.COM : Offers Financial Responsibility Tips for Parents with College-..
PR
08/04QUINSTREET : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04QUINSTREET : Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and 2021 Results (Form 8-K)
PU
08/04Quinstreet, Inc. Mulls Acquisitions
CI
08/04QUINSTREET : Q4 Fiscal 2021 Supplemental Data
PU
08/04QUINSTREET, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUINSTREET, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 570 M - -
Net income 2021 22,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 44,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 938 M 938 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,65x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 592
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart QUINSTREET, INC.
Duration : Period :
QuinStreet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUINSTREET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 17,50 $
Average target price 27,00 $
Spread / Average Target 54,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas Valenti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory Wong Chief Financial Officer
Nina Bhanap CTO, President-Product & Technology
Ashley Heller Senior Vice President-Operations
James R. Simons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUINSTREET, INC.-18.38%938
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-18.34%17 965
WPP PLC23.63%16 354
OMNICOM GROUP INC.20.03%16 349
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA34.15%16 160
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.56.97%14 761