QuinStreet : Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and 2021 Results (Form 8-K)

QuinStreet Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and 2021 Results • Record FYQ4 revenue of $151 million, growth accelerates to 29% • FYQ4 revenue growth excluding divested businesses accelerates to 47% • Grows net income 151%, adjusted EBITDA 71% in FYQ4 • Momentum and strong performance expected to continue in FY22 FOSTER CITY, CA - August 04, 2021 - QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries, today announced financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2021. For the fourth quarter, the Company reported revenue of $151.2 million. Revenue excluding divested businesses grew 47% year-over-year. GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $3.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $9.6 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter grew 71% year-over-year to $14.3 million. For fiscal year 2021, the Company reported revenue of $578.5 million. Revenue excluding divested businesses grew 36% year-over-year. GAAP net income for fiscal year 2021 was $24.0 million, or $0.43 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $36.4 million, or $0.66 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2021 grew 44% year-over-year to $52.3 million. For the fiscal year, the Company generated $50.6 million in operating cash flow and closed the year with $110.3 million in cash and equivalents. 'Revenue growth again accelerated in fiscal Q4 due to continued strong results in Insurance and Home Services, and a return to growth in credit-driven client verticals. We also continued to make excellent progress with growth initiatives,' commented Doug Valenti, QuinStreet CEO. 'We expect the strong business momentum and performance to continue in fiscal Q1 and fiscal year 2022, with continued double-digit organic revenue growth. As a reminder, we lapped the Modernize acquisition on July 1. Revenue in the September quarter, our fiscal Q1, is expected to be between $150 and $155 million, seasonally consistent with last quarter's outperformance and representing 20% year-over-year growth excluding divested businesses at the midpoint of the range. We expect fiscal Q1 adjusted EBITDA to be between $13.0 and $13.5 million. Revenue for fiscal year 2022 is expected to be between $635 and $665 million, representing 15% year-over-year growth excluding divested businesses at the midpoint of the range. We expect fiscal year 2022 adjusted EBITDA to be between $63.5 and $66.5 million, representing growth of about 25% at the midpoint of the range and another year of margin expansion,' concluded Valenti. Conference Call Today at 2:00 p.m. PT The Company will host a conference call and corresponding live webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT. To access the conference call dial +1 800-367-2403 (domestic) or +1 334-777-6978 (international callers) using passcode #6068023. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the call by dialing +1 888-203-1112 (domestic) or +1 719-457-0820 (international callers) and using passcode #6068023. The webcast of the conference call will be available live and via replay on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.quinstreet.com. About QuinStreet QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media, and is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions of Client Verticals This release and the accompanying tables include a discussion of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted net income per share and free cash flow and normalized free cash flow, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures that are provided as a complement to results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ('GAAP'). The term 'adjusted EBITDA' refers to a financial measure that we define as net income less provision for income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, interest and other expense, net, acquisition and divestiture costs, gain on divestitures of businesses, net, strategic review costs, contingent consideration adjustment, litigation settlement expense, tax settlement expense, and restructuring costs. The term 'adjusted net income' refers to a financial measure that we define as net income adjusted for amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and divestiture costs, gain on divestitures of businesses, net, strategic review costs, contingent consideration adjustment, litigation settlement expense, tax settlement expense, and restructuring costs, net of estimated taxes. The term 'adjusted diluted net income per share' refers to a financial measure that we define as adjusted net income divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. The term 'free cash flow' refers to a financial measure that we define as net cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures and internal software development costs. The term 'normalized free cash flow' refers to free cash flow less changes in operating assets and liabilities. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. In addition, our definition of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted net income per share and free cash flow and normalized free cash flow may not be comparable to the definitions as reported by other companies. We believe adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per share are relevant and useful information because they provide us and investors with additional measurements to analyze the Company's operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is useful to us and investors because (i) we seek to manage our business to a level of adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue, (ii) it is used internally by us for planning purposes, including preparation of internal budgets; to allocate resources; to evaluate the effectiveness of operational strategies and capital expenditures as well as the capacity to service debt, (iii) it is a key basis upon which we assess our operating performance, (iv) it is one of the primary metrics investors use in evaluating Internet marketing companies, (v) it is a factor in determining compensation, (vi) it is an element of certain financial covenants under our historical borrowing arrangements, and (vii) it is a factor that assists investors in the analysis of ongoing operating trends. In addition, we believe adjusted EBITDA and similar measures are widely used by investors, securities analysts, ratings agencies and other interested parties in our industry as a measure of financial performance, debt-service capabilities and as a metric for analyzing company valuations. We use adjusted EBITDA as a key performance measure because we believe it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), tax positions (such as the impact of changes in effective tax rates or fluctuations in permanent differences or discrete quarterly items), non-recurring charges, certain other items that we do not believe are indicative of core operating activities (such as litigation settlement expense, tax settlement expense, acquisition and divestiture costs, gain or loss on divestitures of businesses, contingent consideration adjustment, strategic review costs, restructuring costs and other income and expense) and the non-cash impact of depreciation expense, amortization expense and stock-based compensation expense. With respect to our adjusted EBITDA guidance, the Company is not able to provide a quantitative reconciliation without unreasonable efforts to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to certain items such as taxes, and income and expense from changes in fair value of contingent consideration from acquisitions. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable and potentially significant impact on future GAAP financial results, and, as such, we also believe that any reconciliations provided would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per share are useful to us and investors because they present an additional measurement of our financial performance, taking into account depreciation, which we believe is an ongoing cost of doing business, but excluding the impact of certain non-cash expenses (stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, and contingent consideration adjustment), non-recurring charges and certain other items that we do not believe are indicative of core operating activities. We believe that analysts and investors use adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per share as supplemental measures to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies in our industry. Free cash flow is useful to investors and us because it represents the cash that our business generates from operations, before taking into account cash movements that are non-operational, and is a metric commonly used in our industry to understand the underlying cash generating capacity of a company's financial model. Normalized free cash flow is useful as it removes the fluctuations in operating assets and liabilities that occur in any given quarter due to the timing of payments and cash receipts and therefore helps investors understand the underlying cash flow of the business as a quarterly metric and the cash flow generation potential of the business model. We believe that analysts and investors use free cash flow multiples as a metric for analyzing company valuations in our industry. We intend to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP is provided in the accompanying tables. FY2020 results in our Education Client Vertical include revenue from US, (historically) Brazil, and India. Revenue in our Financial Services Client Vertical includes Auto Insurance (auto, home, motorcycle, and small business), Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Personal Loans, Credit Cards, Banking, and (historically) Mortgage. Revenue in our Other Client Vertical includes Home Services and (historically) B2B. In fiscal Q3 2020, we divested our B2B client vertical and Brazil operations. In fiscal Q4 2020, we divested our Mortgage business. In fiscal Q1 2021, we divested our Education business. Legal Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements This press release and its attachments contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as 'estimate', 'will', 'believe', 'expect', 'intend', 'outlook', 'potential', 'promises' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include the statements in quotations from management in this press release, as well as any statements regarding the Company's anticipated financial results, growth and strategic and operational plans. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to maintain and increase client marketing spend; the Company's ability, whether within or outside the Company's control, to maintain and increase the number of visitors to its websites and to convert those visitors and those to its third-party publishers' websites into client prospects in a cost-effective manner; the Company's exposure to data privacy and security risks; the impact from risks and uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath; the impact of changes in industry standards and government regulation including, but not limited to investigation or enforcement activities of the Federal Trade Commission and other regulatory agencies; the impact of changes in our business, our industry, and the current economic and regulatory climate on the Company's quarterly and annual results of operations; the Company's ability to compete effectively against others in the online marketing and media industry both for client budget and access to third-party media; the Company's ability to protect our intellectual property rights; and the impact from risks relating to counterparties on the Company's business. More information about potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results are contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'). Additional information will also be set forth in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, which will be filed with the SEC. The Company does not intend and undertakes no duty to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein. Investor Contact: Hayden Blair (650) 578-7824 hblair@quinstreet.com QUINSTREET, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 110,318 $ 107,509 Accounts receivable, net 87,928 64,472 Prepaid expenses and other assets 7,932 13,591 Total current assets 206,178 185,572 Property and equipment, net 6,849 5,657 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,983 9,118 Goodwill 117,833 80,677 Other intangible assets, net 59,177 28,174 Deferred tax assets, noncurrent 43,737 48,673 Other assets, noncurrent 5,160 536 Total assets $ 449,917 $ 358,407 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 45,231 $ 36,759 Accrued liabilities 57,650 42,271 Deferred revenue 33 73 Other liabilities 12,697 6,734 Total current liabilities 115,611 85,837 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 8,545 8,692 Other liabilities, noncurrent 30,211 7,934 Total liabilities 154,367 102,463 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 54 52 Additional paid-in capital 320,315 304,650 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (255 ) (237 ) Accumulated deficit (24,564 ) (48,521 ) Total stockholders' equity 295,550 255,944 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 449,917 $ 358,407 QUINSTREET, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenue $ 151,198 $ 116,961 $ 578,487 $ 490,339 Cost of revenue (1) 132,622 105,147 507,956 437,864 Gross profit 18,576 11,814 70,531 52,475 Operating expenses: (1) Product development 4,568 4,001 19,344 14,206 Sales and marketing 2,688 1,805 10,991 8,876 General and administrative 6,239 6,789 26,170 23,188 Operating income (loss) 5,081 (781 ) 14,026 6,205 Interest income - 61 39 230 Interest expense (349 ) (130 ) (1,296 ) (696 ) Other (expense) income , net (37 ) 2,722 16,659 12,947 Income before income taxes 4,695 1,872 29,428 18,686 Provision for income taxes (922 ) (370 ) (5,471 ) (584 ) Net income $ 3,773 $ 1,502 $ 23,957 $ 18,102 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.03 $ 0.45 $ 0.35 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.03 $ 0.43 $ 0.34 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 53,702 52,059 53,166 51,529 Diluted 55,473 53,301 55,129 53,387 (1) Cost of revenue and operating expenses include stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenue $ 1,991 $ 2,754 $ 8,997 $ 8,569 Product development 571 632 2,339 1,819 Sales and marketing 563 570 2,459 1,701 General and administrative 1,317 1,544 5,838 4,628 QUINSTREET, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 3,773 $ 1,502 $ 23,957 $ 18,102 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,191 2,959 16,201 11,476 Provision for (benefit from) sales returns and doubtful accounts receivable 12 446 (341 ) 625 Stock-based compensation 4,442 5,500 19,633 16,717 Non-cash lease expense (238 ) (204 ) (816 ) 259 Deferred income taxes 744 288 5,007 3,546 Gain on divestitures of businesses, net - (2,759 ) (16,615 ) (13,578 ) Other adjustments, net 61 (130 ) 742 315 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,608 ) 7,720 (20,063 ) 11,354 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 607 (4,425 ) 5,954 (8,136 ) Other assets, noncurrent 91 4,547 (173 ) 5,508 Accounts payable 5,544 (3,189 ) 6,558 103 Accrued liabilities 847 743 10,611 1,173 Deferred revenue (54 ) (27 ) (40 ) 178 Other liabilities, noncurrent - 1 - (34 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 14,412 12,972 50,615 47,608 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Capital expenditures (602 ) (641 ) (1,969 ) (1,962 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired - - (49,304 ) (2,000 ) Internal software development costs (793 ) (616 ) (3,131 ) (2,291 ) Proceeds from divestitures of businesses, net of cash divested - 3,991 21,947 15,096 Purchases of equity investment - - (4,000 ) - Other investing activities - - - 25 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,395 ) 2,734 (36,457 ) 8,868 Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 204 262 4,357 4,092 Payment of withholding taxes related to release of restricted stock, net of share settlement (1,462 ) (963 ) (7,980 ) (6,376 ) Post-closing payments and contingent consideration related to acquisitions (4,669 ) (4,644 ) (7,689 ) (9,348 ) Net cash used in financing activities (5,927 ) (5,345 ) (11,312 ) (11,632 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 26 9 (36 ) 143 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 7,116 10,370 2,810 44,987 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 103,217 97,153 107,523 62,536 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 110,333 $ 107,523 $ 110,333 $ 107,523 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 110,318 $ 107,509 $ 110,318 $ 107,509 Restricted cash included in other assets, noncurrent 15 14 15 14 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 110,333 $ 107,523 $ 110,333 $ 107,523 QUINSTREET, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 3,773 $ 1,502 $ 23,957 $ 18,102 Amortization of intangible assets 3,024 2,011 11,870 7,810 Stock-based compensation 4,442 5,500 19,633 16,717 Acquisition and divestiture costs 45 634 811 985 Gain on divestitures of businesses, net - (2,759 ) (16,615 ) (13,578 ) Strategic review costs - 68 - 330 Litigation settlement expense 231 15 231 95 Tax settlement expense 310 - 310 - Restructuring costs 43 3 1,076 421 Tax impact after non-GAAP items (2,251 ) 387 (4,828 ) (3,985 ) Adjusted net income $ 9,617 $ 7,361 $ 36,445 $ 26,897 Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.17 $ 0.14 $ 0.66 $ 0.50 Weighted average shares used in computing adjusted diluted net income per share 55,473 53,301 55,129 53,387 QUINSTREET, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 3,773 $ 1,502 $ 23,957 $ 18,102 Interest and other expense, net 386 106 1,213 1,097 Provision for income taxes 922 370 5,471 584 Depreciation and amortization 4,191 2,959 16,201 11,476 Stock-based compensation 4,442 5,500 19,633 16,717 Acquisition and divestiture costs 45 634 811 985 Gain on divestitures of businesses, net - (2,759 ) (16,615 ) (13,578 ) Strategic review costs - 68 - 330 Litigation settlement expense 231 15 231 95 Tax settlement expense 310 - 310 - Restructuring costs 43 3 1,076 421 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,343 $ 8,398 $ 52,288 $ 36,229 QUINSTREET, INC. RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW AND NORMALIZED FREE CASH FLOW (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 14,412 $ 12,972 $ 50,615 $ 47,608 Capital expenditures (602 ) (641 ) (1,969 ) (1,962 ) Internal software development costs (793 ) (616 ) (3,131 ) (2,291 ) Free cash flow $ 13,017 $ 11,715 $ 45,515 $ 43,355 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (1,427 ) (5,370 ) (2,847 ) (10,146 ) Normalized free cash flow $ 11,590 $ 6,345 $ 42,668 $ 33,209 QUINSTREET, INC. DISAGGREGATION OF REVENUE (In thousands) (Unaudited) In the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of Modernize, Inc. to increase the scale and capabilities in the home services client vertical. In addition, in fiscal year 2020 and in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, the Company completed the divestitures of its education client vertical, business-to-business technology client vertical, its mortgage business, as well as its wholly owned subsidiaries, QuinStreet Brasil Online Marketing e Midia Ltda, and VEMM, LLC along with its interests in Euro-Demand Do Brasil Serviços de Geração de Leads Ltda to narrow its focus to the best performing businesses and market opportunities. As a result of these activities, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, the Company updated its reporting structure which resulted in two client verticals: financial services and home services, which was applied on a retrospective basis. All remaining businesses that are not significant enough for separate reporting are included in other revenue. The following table presents the Company's net revenue disaggregated by vertical: Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenue: Financial Services $ 112,168 $ 88,486 $ 426,819 $ 366,289 Home Services 36,937 14,361 134,538 49,931 Other Revenue 2,093 - 5,543 - Divested Businesses: Education - 13,887 11,587 61,214 Business-to-Business Technology - 64 - 9,060 Mortgage Business - 163 - 3,234 Brazil Businesses - - - 611 Total net revenue $ 151,198 $ 116,961 $ 578,487 $ 490,339 Attachments Original document

