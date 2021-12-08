Log in
QuinStreet : Santa's Valuable Work Merits 6% Increase (Salary of $159K)--Insure.com Study

12/08/2021 | 11:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Insure.com's Santa Index 2021 cheerfully illustrates the value and importance of life insurance.

Foster City, CA - December 8, 2021 - With Christmas fast approaching, Insure.com considers Santa's potential annual earnings and happily reports that the beloved "essential worker" deserves another raise.

Research shows Santa could earn more than $159,000 this year, running one of the world's largest toy shops. To estimate Santa's earning power, analysts factored in Bureau of Labor Statistics data and the number of hours he likely spends on various tasks such as:

  • Caring for reindeer
  • Running the workshop
  • Reading letters
  • Checking his list (twice)

The complete report is accessible here: The Santa Index 2021

Santa's work making spirits bright this holiday season will not be without its challenges, given the massive wave of employees who left the workforce in 2021. "There's no indication that the Great Resignation has affected jolly old St. Nicholas's commitment to his work," comments Les Masterson, managing editor for Insure.com. "Even in trying times, it's nice that the merry mirth-maker could earn top dollar to keep the North Pole working at peak production."

The whimsical study points to the fact that having a life insurance policy in place to protect loved ones gives some peace of mind. The straight-forward analysis clears up misconceptions by explaining that, in case of an untimely end, a life insurance policy can help your loved ones maintain their current standard of living.

It's a simple process to create a plan, broken into three easy steps:

  1. Answer a series of easy questions with the Insurance Advisor.
  2. Estimate costs and policy types with the insurance calculator.
  3. Compare policy prices and choose a policy that protects your family.

"When you conduct a life insurance checkup and plan for the worst, the security you create for your loved ones is one of the most important gifts you can give," explains Masterson.

Masterson is available to discuss best life insurance options for individuals in various circumstances.

About Insure.com

Insure.com is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in providing performance marketplace technologies and services to the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. The company is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. Insure.com is a member of QuinStreet's expert research and publishing division.

For over 20 years, Insure.com has served as a comprehensive consumer resource for insurance information, offering expert advice, articles, news, and tools about car, home, health, and life insurance. Consumers have access to free car insurance quotes and guidance on finding the right insurance policy, saving money and solving claims problems.

Twitter: @InsureCom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Insure

Media Contact
Jacqueline Leppla
Senior Director of Public Relations
Direct +1 775 321 3608
Email: jleppla@quinstreet.com

Disclaimer

QuinStreet Inc. published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 16:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
