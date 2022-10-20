Advanced search
QuinStreet Sets Date to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

10/20/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries, today announced it will report financial results for its first quarter ended September 30th, 2022, after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 1:30pm PT to review and discuss the company's results.

What:

QuinStreet First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

Thursday, November 3rd, 2022

Time:

1:30 PM PT

Dial in:

+1 786 697 3501 (domestic)
+1 866 580 3963 (international)

Replay
Instructions:

+1 866 583 1035
Passcode: 2194847#

Webcast URL:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dwrjmnxa

About QuinStreet
QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a leader in performance marketplace technologies and services for the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media, and is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.  

Investor Contact:
Erica Abrams
eabrams@Edisongroup.com 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quinstreet-sets-date-to-announce-first-quarter-fiscal-2023-results-301655413.html

SOURCE QuinStreet, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
