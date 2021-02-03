QuinStreet : Successfully Scale Medical Alert Sales in 2021

Modernize offers tips to help medical alert companies achieve business goals

Foster City, CA - February 3, 2021 -Modernize.com, a leader in the home improvement and home services industry, offers valuable sales and marketing advice for medical alert suppliers.

The guidance is available here: Scaling your marketing strategy for medical alerts in 2021

With more than 55 million people in the United States over retirement age today, there is a growing market for medical alert devices. Interest in aging in place and home accessibility is strong and professionals in the business of helping people maintain independent lifestyles should be poised to connect with potential customers.

'Whether as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic, or simply due to a preference for remaining comfortably within their homes, it is clear that people are looking for solutions to live independently,' explains Gregg Hicks, vice president of Modernize.com. 'Businesses catering to active senior citizens have an opportunity to grow while delivering an extremely valuable service.'

Modernize outlines the following components for medical alert company marketing campaigns:

Effective website design. Communicate clearly to individuals and search engines about the services you provide.

Communicate clearly to individuals and search engines about the services you provide. Maintain connection through social media. Send messages regularly and grow your audience.

Send messages regularly and grow your audience. Tailor messaging. Create targeted messages to specific audiences.

Create targeted messages to specific audiences. Build referrals. Harness satisfied customer recommendations.

Marketing partners, like Modernize, can be highly effective at connecting medical device businesses with their target audience, enabling suppliers to dedicate their efforts to supporting their customers.

Hicks is available to discuss how medical device companies can successfully implement marketing campaigns.

About Modernize.com

For more than 15 years, Modernize has been a leader in the home improvement and services industry, connecting homeowners with contractors and other home services professionals. Modernize operates in more than 15 high-value, high-consideration home segments, including new and replacement windows, solar installation, roofing, heating and air conditioning, siding, bathrooms and kitchens, new and replacement gutters, home security, and others. The business brings a network of more than 1,000 contractors and professionals across all segments, offering broad geographical coverage and choice for homeowners.

Modernize is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in providing performance marketplace technologies and services to the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. The company is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. Modernize is a member of QuinStreet's expert research and publishing division.

Media Contact:

Jacqueline Leppla

Senior Director of Public Relations

QuinStreet, Inc.

Direct +1 775 321 3608

Email jleppla@quinstreet.com

LinkedIn

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ModernizePros/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ModernizePros/