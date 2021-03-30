Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  QuinStreet, Inc.    QNST

QUINSTREET, INC.

(QNST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QuinStreet : Insurance.com Releases Guide on Car Insurance Settlements for Taxpayers

03/30/2021 | 11:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

What's taxable isn't always black and white

Foster City, CA - March 30, 2021 - It's tax season, and some drivers may be asking, 'Are car insurance settlements taxable?' if they've recently received one after an accident. Experts know it's not always cut and dry because there are several components to every settlement. While it may be best to consult a tax attorney, Insurance.comis releasing a guide before Tax Day to help.


Taxable

  • Pain and suffering or emotional distress: may be taxable
  • Car insurance settlement for lost wages: taxable

Not Taxable

  • Typically, money to repair or replace a vehicle is not taxable
  • Auto insurance settlement for medical bills: tax-exempt*

Gray Area

  • Car insurance settlement for pain and suffering taxable: taxes vary
    • If pain and suffering is the result of a physical injury: not taxable
    • If pain and suffering is classified as emotional distress: taxable


'Typically, the IRS only taxes money (income) that makes you wealthier than you were before, but there are always exceptions,' notes Ashlee Tilford, the site's insurance analyst and managing editor.

FAQs

  • Is interest earned on car accident settlements taxable?
    • If the money from the car insurance companyis deposited in a bank account or mutual fund and earns interest - that interest is considered income and is always taxable
  • Are punitive damages in an insurance settlement taxable?
    • Punitive damages are taxable because they are not compensating a driver for out-of-pocket losses

How to Reduce the Tax Owed on a Car Insurance Settlement

  • Structured auto insurance settlementscan help save between 25-35%: if it covers future lost wages, consumers can avoid some taxes by having it paid out over an extended period
    • The insurance company must purchase an annuity in an amount that will earn enough interest income to replace lost wages (non-taxable)
    • The rest paid by the insurance company is taxable
  • There are two categories of damages when suing another driver: how a settlement is classified will impact the tax obligation.
    • Special damages are easy to quantify - lost wage compensation is always taxable because it is considered income
    • General damages are more subjective and include (non-taxable) pain and suffering

*IRS exception - 'If you receive a settlement for personal physical injuries or physical sickness, you must include in income that portion of the settlement that is for medical expenses you deducted in any prior year(s) to the extent the deduction(s) provided a tax benefit. If part of the proceeds is for medical expenses you paid in more than one year, you must allocate on a pro-rata basis the part of the proceeds for medical expenses to each of the years you paid medical expenses.'

About Insurance.com
Insurance.com is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc.(Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in providing performance marketplace technologies and services to the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. The company is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.

Insurance.com is a member of the company's expert research and publishing division. Insurance is a trusted online resource dedicated to educating consumers on auto, home, health and life insurance, developing relationships directly with carriers to offer consumers comparison rates from multiple companies. Since 2001, Insurance.com's industry-first online tools, data-based reporting and experienced experts have helped consumers make informed insurance-related decisions, so they can choose the right insurance for their individual needs.

Twitter: @InsuranceDotCom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InsuranceDotCom

Media contact
Amy Eury
Public Relations Manager
aeury@quinstreet.com
Direct +1.412.532.9352
LinkedIn

Disclaimer

QuinStreet Inc. published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 15:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about QUINSTREET, INC.
11:52aQUINSTREET  : Insurance.com Releases Guide on Car Insurance Settlements for Taxp..
PU
03/26QUINSTREET  : Continued Level of Significant Insider Selling at QuinStreet (QNST..
MT
03/25INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at QuinStreet
MT
03/25MYBANKTRACKER SURVEY : Most Americans Plan to Save Their Tax Refunds
PR
03/24QUINSTREET  : CardRatings Celebrates Women's History Month with Spotlight on Wom..
PU
03/18CARINSURANCE.COM  : Reveals the Best and Worst States for Drivers
PR
03/16QUINSTREET  : Unable to Pay Your Taxes? MoneyRates Shows the Routes to Take
PR
03/10QUINSTREET  : to Participate in Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow with Stephens, Inc.
PR
03/10INSURANCE.COM  : Guide Explains More than 25 Top Homeowners Insurance Discounts
PR
03/09QUINSTREET  : 57% of Surveyed Homeowners Will Use Stimulus Check for Home Improv..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 560 M - -
Net income 2021 21,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 56,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 083 M 1 083 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,93x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 592
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart QUINSTREET, INC.
Duration : Period :
QuinStreet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUINSTREET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 28,00 $
Last Close Price 20,32 $
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 37,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas Valenti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory Wong Chief Financial Officer
Nina Bhanap CTO, President-Product & Technology
Ashley Heller Senior Vice President-Operations
James R. Simons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUINSTREET, INC.-5.22%1 083
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.2.33%22 182
OMNICOM GROUP INC.20.22%16 483
WPP PLC16.30%15 258
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA29.20%14 511
AUTOHOME INC.-4.53%11 821
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ