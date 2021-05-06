Log in
    QNST   US74874Q1004

QUINSTREET, INC.

(QNST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QuinStreet : Q3 Fiscal 2021 Supplemental Data

05/06/2021 | 05:07pm EDT
QuinStreet Supplemental Financial Data and Metrics

Revenue

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

Q4 20

Q1 21

Q2 21

Q3 21

Financial Services

$

81,157

$

89,189

$

90,865

$

88,150

$

98,789

$

88,486

$

94,213

$

104,154

$

116,284

Home Services

10,642

11,129

13,011

11,016

11,544

14,360

33,373

29,190

35,037

Other Revenue

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,624

1,731

Divested Businesses (1)

24,426

21,646

22,738

18,935

18,330

14,115

11,683

-

-

Total

$

116,225

$

121,964

$

126,614

$

118,101

$

128,663

$

116,961

$

139,269

$

134,968

$

153,052

Revenue Y/Y Growth

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

Q4 20

Q1 21

Q2 21

Q3 21

Financial Services

13

%

38

%

32

%

27

%

22

%

(1)

%

4

%

18

%

18

%

Home Services

32

26

38

21

8

29

156

165

204

Other Revenue

na

na

na

na

na

na

na

na

na

Divested Businesses (1)

(36)

(43)

(34)

(26)

(25)

(35)

(49)

na

na

Total

(1)

%

9

%

12

%

13

%

11

%

(4) %

10

%

14

%

19

%

Revenue Mix

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

Q4 20

Q1 21

Q2 21

Q3 21

Financial Services

70

%

73

%

72

%

75

%

77

%

76

%

68

%

77

%

76

%

Home Services

9

9

10

9

9

12

24

22

23

Other Revenue

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

1

Divested Businesses (1)

21

18

18

16

14

12

8

-

-

Total

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

Key Operational Metrics

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

Q4 20

Q1 21

Q2 21

Q3 21

Adjusted net income (2)

$

2,972

$

8,203

$

6,244

$

6,336

$

6,957

$

7,361

$

8,845

$

7,047

$

10,936

Adjusted EBITDA (3)

4,545

10,371

9,436

9,063

9,332

8,398

12,503

10,032

15,411

Free cash flow (4)

5,374

7,250

8,490

8,927

14,221

11,715

16,425

4,272

11,801

Normalized free cash flow (5)

3,432

9,069

7,822

8,085

10,956

6,345

10,446

7,532

13,101

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

6,448

$

8,638

$

9,541

$

9,938

$

15,155

$

12,972

$

17,558

$

5,579

$

13,066

Key Operational Metrics as a % of Revenue

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

Q4 20

Q1 21

Q2 21

Q3 21

Adjusted net income (2)

3

%

7

%

5

%

5

%

5

%

6

%

6

%

5

%

7 %

Adjusted EBITDA (3)

4

9

7

8

7

7

9

7

10

Free cash flow (4)

5

6

7

8

11

10

12

3

8

Normalized free cash flow (5)

3

7

6

7

9

5

8

6

9

Net cash provided by operating activities

6

%

7

%

8

%

8

%

12

%

11

%

13

%

4

%

9 %

  1. Represents revenue recognized from the businesses we divested in fiscal year 2020 and in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 (including our former education client vertical, business-to-business technology client vertical, mortgage business, and Brazil businesses)
  2. Adjusted net income is defined as net income adjusted for amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and divestiture costs, gain on divestitures of businesses, net, strategic review costs, contingent consideration adjustment, litigation settlement expense, restructuring costs, release of deferred tax valuation allowance, net of estimated taxes
  3. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income less interest and other income (expense), net, benefit from (provision for) income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition and divestiture costs, gain on divestitures of businesses, net, strategic review costs, litigation settlement expense, restructuring costs and contingent consideration adjustment
  4. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures and internal software development costs
  5. Normalized free cash flow is defined as free cash flow less changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of Dream Center Education Holdings ("DCEH") bad debt expense

QuinStreet Metric Reconciliation

Reconciliation of Net Income to

Adjusted Net Income

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

Q4 20

Q1 21

Q2 21

Q3 21

Net income

$

941

$

3,416

$

1,132

$

1,549

$

13,919

$

1,502

$

14,681

$

466

$

5,037

Amortization of intangible assets

1,766

1,935

1,933

1,932

2,011

3,128

3,128

2,929

2,789

Stock-based compensation

2,950

4,188

4,648

4,700

1,869

5,500

4,780

5,555

4,856

Acquisition and divestiture costs

161

201

295

16

40

634

276

330

160

Gain on divestitures of businesses, net

-

-

-

-

(10,819)

(2,759)

(16,615)

-

-

Strategic review costs

-

-

-

199

63

68

-

-

-

Contingent consideration adjustment

-

(100)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Litigation settlement expense

-

-

-

-

80

15

-

-

-

Restructuring costs

-

-

-

-

418

3

391

375

267

Release of deferred tax valuation allowance

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Tax impact after non-GAAP items

(2,631)

(1,268)

(1,766)

(2,061)

(545)

387

2,204

(2,608)

(2,173)

Adjusted net income

$

3,187

$

8,372

$

6,242

$

6,335

$

7,036

$

7,361

$

8,845

$

7,047

$

10,936

Adjusted diluted net income per share

$

0.06

$

0.16

$

0.12

$

0.12

$

0.13

$

0.14

$

0.16

$

0.13

$

0.20

Weighted average shares used in computing adjusted diluted net income per

52,932

52,974

53,326

53,489

53,439

53,301

54,269

55,163

55,623

Reconciliation of Net Income to

Adjusted EBITDA

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

Q4 20

Q1 21

Q2 21

Q3 21

Net income

$

941

$

3,416

$

1,132

$

1,549

$

13,919

$

1,502

$

14,681

$

466

$

5,037

Interest and other (income) expense, net

24

69

397

132

462

106

243

261

324

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

(1,892)

2

152

(387)

449

370

4,614

(958)

893

Depreciation and amortization

2,361

2,595

2,812

2,854

2,851

2,959

4,133

4,003

3,874

Stock-based compensation

2,950

4,188

4,648

4,700

1,869

5,500

4,780

5,555

4,856

Acquisition and divestiture costs

161

201

295

16

40

634

276

330

160

Gain on divestitures of businesses, net

-

-

-

-

(10,819)

(2,759)

(16,615)

-

-

Strategic review costs

-

-

-

199

63

68

-

-

-

Litigation settlement expense

-

-

-

-

80

15

-

-

-

Restructuring costs

-

-

-

-

418

3

391

375

267

Contingent consideration adjustment

-

(100)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$

4,545

$

10,371

$

9,436

$

9,063

$

9,332

$

8,398

$

12,503

$

10,032

$

15,411

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash

Flow

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

Q4 20

Q1 21

Q2 21

Q3 21

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

6,448

$

8,638

$

9,541

$

9,938

$

15,155

$

12,972

$

17,558

$

5,579

$

13,066

Capital expenditures

(541)

(779)

(544)

(404)

(373)

(641)

(437)

(604)

(326)

Internal software development costs

(533)

(609)

(507)

(607)

(561)

(616)

(696)

(703)

(939)

Free cash flow

$

5,374

$

7,250

$

8,490

$

8,927

$

14,221

$

11,715

$

16,425

$

4,272

$

11,801

  1. Normalized free cash flow is defined as free cash flow less changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of Dream Center Education Holdings ("DCEH") bad debt expense

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Normalized Free Cash Flow

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

Q4 20

Q1 21

Q2 21

Q3 21

Free cash flow

$

5,374

$

7,250

$

8,490

$

8,927

$

14,221

$

11,715

$

16,425

$

4,272

$

11,801

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of DCEH bad debt expense

(1,942)

1,819

(668)

(792)

(3,265)

(5,370)

(5,979)

3,260

1,300

Normalized free cash flow

$

3,432

$

9,069

$

7,822

$

8,135

$

10,956

$

6,345

$

10,446

$

7,532

$

13,101

QuinStreet Depreciation, Amortization of Intangible Assets and Stock-Based Compensation

by Expense Category

Depreciation

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

Q4 20

Q1 21

Q2 21

Q3 21

Cost of revenue

$

716

$

727

$

772

$

802

$

801

$

827

$

867

$

923

$

922

Product development

42

45

50

53

56

65

72

79

87

Sales and marketing

29

32

28

36

31

22

35

38

40

General and administrative

23

25

27

30

31

35

31

34

36

Total

$

810

$

829

$

877

$

921

$

919

$

949

$

1,005

$

1,074

$

1,085

Amortization of Intangible Assets

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

Q4 20

Q1 21

Q2 21

Q3 21

Product development

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Sales and marketing

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

General and administrative

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

$

1,551

$

1,766

$

1,935

$

1,933

$

1,932

$

2,011

$

3,128

$

2,929

$

2,789

Stock-Based Compensation

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

Q4 20

Q1 21

Q2 21

Q3 21

Cost of revenue

$

1,621

$

2,193

$

2,490

$

2,347

$

978

$

2,754

$

2,201

$

2,544

$

2,261

Product development

319

459

484

518

185

632

549

643

576

Sales and marketing

218

427

421

558

152

570

547

765

584

General and administrative

792

1,109

1,253

1,277

554

1,544

1,483

1,603

1,435

Total

$

2,950

$

4,188

$

4,648

$

4,700

$

1,869

$

5,500

$

4,780

$

5,555

$

4,856

Disclaimer

QuinStreet Inc. published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 21:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
