QuinStreet : Q3 Fiscal 2021 Supplemental Data

QuinStreet Supplemental Financial Data and Metrics
Revenue
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
Q4 20
Q1 21
Q2 21
Q3 21
Financial Services
$
81,157
$
89,189
$
90,865
$
88,150
$
98,789
$
88,486
$
94,213
$
104,154
$
116,284
Home Services
10,642
11,129
13,011
11,016
11,544
14,360
33,373
29,190
35,037
Other Revenue
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,624
1,731
Divested Businesses (1)
24,426
21,646
22,738
18,935
18,330
14,115
11,683
-
-
Total
$
116,225
$
121,964
$
126,614
$
118,101
$
128,663
$
116,961
$
139,269
$
134,968
$
153,052
Revenue Y/Y Growth
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
Q4 20
Q1 21
Q2 21
Q3 21
Financial Services
13
%
38
%
32
%
27
%
22
%
(1)
%
4
%
18
%
18
%
Home Services
32
26
38
21
8
29
156
165
204
Other Revenue
na
na
na
na
na
na
na
na
na
Divested Businesses (1)
(36)
(43)
(34)
(26)
(25)
(35)
(49)
na
na
Total
(1)
%
9
%
12
%
13
%
11
%
(4) %
10
%
14
%
19
%
Revenue Mix
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
Q4 20
Q1 21
Q2 21
Q3 21
Financial Services
70
%
73
%
72
%
75
%
77
%
76
%
68
%
77
%
76
%
Home Services
9
9
10
9
9
12
24
22
23
Other Revenue
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
1
Divested Businesses (1)
21
18
18
16
14
12
8
-
-
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Key Operational Metrics
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
Q4 20
Q1 21
Q2 21
Q3 21
Adjusted net income (2)
$
2,972
$
8,203
$
6,244
$
6,336
$
6,957
$
7,361
$
8,845
$
7,047
$
10,936
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
4,545
10,371
9,436
9,063
9,332
8,398
12,503
10,032
15,411
Free cash flow (4)
5,374
7,250
8,490
8,927
14,221
11,715
16,425
4,272
11,801
Normalized free cash flow (5)
3,432
9,069
7,822
8,085
10,956
6,345
10,446
7,532
13,101
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
6,448
$
8,638
$
9,541
$
9,938
$
15,155
$
12,972
$
17,558
$
5,579
$
13,066
Key Operational Metrics as a % of Revenue
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
Q4 20
Q1 21
Q2 21
Q3 21
Adjusted net income (2)
3
%
7
%
5
%
5
%
5
%
6
%
6
%
5
%
7 %
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
4
9
7
8
7
7
9
7
10
Free cash flow (4)
5
6
7
8
11
10
12
3
8
Normalized free cash flow (5)
3
7
6
7
9
5
8
6
9
Net cash provided by operating activities
6
%
7
%
8
%
8
%
12
%
11
%
13
%
4
%
9 %
Represents revenue recognized from the businesses we divested in fiscal year 2020 and in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 (including our former education client vertical, business-to-business technology client vertical, mortgage business, and Brazil businesses)
Adjusted net income is defined as net income adjusted for amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and divestiture costs, gain on divestitures of businesses, net, strategic review costs, contingent consideration adjustment, litigation settlement expense, restructuring costs, release of deferred tax valuation allowance, net of estimated taxes
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income less interest and other income (expense), net, benefit from (provision for) income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition and divestiture costs, gain on divestitures of businesses, net, strategic review costs, litigation settlement expense, restructuring costs and contingent consideration adjustment
Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures and internal software development costs
Normalized free cash flow is defined as free cash flow less changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of Dream Center Education Holdings ("DCEH") bad debt expense
QuinStreet Metric Reconciliation
Reconciliation of Net Income to
Adjusted Net Income
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
Q4 20
Q1 21
Q2 21
Q3 21
Net income
$
941
$
3,416
$
1,132
$
1,549
$
13,919
$
1,502
$
14,681
$
466
$
5,037
Amortization of intangible assets
1,766
1,935
1,933
1,932
2,011
3,128
3,128
2,929
2,789
Stock-based compensation
2,950
4,188
4,648
4,700
1,869
5,500
4,780
5,555
4,856
Acquisition and divestiture costs
161
201
295
16
40
634
276
330
160
Gain on divestitures of businesses, net
-
-
-
-
(10,819)
(2,759)
(16,615)
-
-
Strategic review costs
-
-
-
199
63
68
-
-
-
Contingent consideration adjustment
-
(100)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Litigation settlement expense
-
-
-
-
80
15
-
-
-
Restructuring costs
-
-
-
-
418
3
391
375
267
Release of deferred tax valuation allowance
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tax impact after non-GAAP items
(2,631)
(1,268)
(1,766)
(2,061)
(545)
387
2,204
(2,608)
(2,173)
Adjusted net income
$
3,187
$
8,372
$
6,242
$
6,335
$
7,036
$
7,361
$
8,845
$
7,047
$
10,936
Adjusted diluted net income per share
$
0.06
$
0.16
$
0.12
$
0.12
$
0.13
$
0.14
$
0.16
$
0.13
$
0.20
Weighted average shares used in computing adjusted diluted net income per
52,932
52,974
53,326
53,489
53,439
53,301
54,269
55,163
55,623
Reconciliation of Net Income to
Adjusted EBITDA
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
Q4 20
Q1 21
Q2 21
Q3 21
Net income
$
941
$
3,416
$
1,132
$
1,549
$
13,919
$
1,502
$
14,681
$
466
$
5,037
Interest and other (income) expense, net
24
69
397
132
462
106
243
261
324
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
(1,892)
2
152
(387)
449
370
4,614
(958)
893
Depreciation and amortization
2,361
2,595
2,812
2,854
2,851
2,959
4,133
4,003
3,874
Stock-based compensation
2,950
4,188
4,648
4,700
1,869
5,500
4,780
5,555
4,856
Acquisition and divestiture costs
161
201
295
16
40
634
276
330
160
Gain on divestitures of businesses, net
-
-
-
-
(10,819)
(2,759)
(16,615)
-
-
Strategic review costs
-
-
-
199
63
68
-
-
-
Litigation settlement expense
-
-
-
-
80
15
-
-
-
Restructuring costs
-
-
-
-
418
3
391
375
267
Contingent consideration adjustment
-
(100)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
4,545
$
10,371
$
9,436
$
9,063
$
9,332
$
8,398
$
12,503
$
10,032
$
15,411
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash
Flow
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
Q4 20
Q1 21
Q2 21
Q3 21
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
6,448
$
8,638
$
9,541
$
9,938
$
15,155
$
12,972
$
17,558
$
5,579
$
13,066
Capital expenditures
(541)
(779)
(544)
(404)
(373)
(641)
(437)
(604)
(326)
Internal software development costs
(533)
(609)
(507)
(607)
(561)
(616)
(696)
(703)
(939)
Free cash flow
$
5,374
$
7,250
$
8,490
$
8,927
$
14,221
$
11,715
$
16,425
$
4,272
$
11,801
Normalized free cash flow is defined as free cash flow less changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of Dream Center Education Holdings ("DCEH") bad debt expense
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Normalized Free Cash Flow
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
Q4 20
Q1 21
Q2 21
Q3 21
Free cash flow
$
5,374
$
7,250
$
8,490
$
8,927
$
14,221
$
11,715
$
16,425
$
4,272
$
11,801
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of DCEH bad debt expense
(1,942)
1,819
(668)
(792)
(3,265)
(5,370)
(5,979)
3,260
1,300
Normalized free cash flow
$
3,432
$
9,069
$
7,822
$
8,135
$
10,956
$
6,345
$
10,446
$
7,532
$
13,101
QuinStreet Depreciation, Amortization of Intangible Assets and Stock-Based Compensation