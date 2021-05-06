QuinStreet : Q3 Fiscal 2021 Supplemental Data

QuinStreet Supplemental Financial Data and Metrics

Key Operational Metrics as a % of Revenue

Represents revenue recognized from the businesses we divested in fiscal year 2020 and in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 (including our former education client vertical, business-to-business technology client vertical, mortgage business, and Brazil businesses)

Adjusted net income is defined as net income adjusted for amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and divestiture costs, gain on divestitures of businesses, net, strategic review costs, contingent consideration adjustment, litigation settlement expense, restructuring costs, release of deferred tax valuation allowance, net of estimated taxes

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income less interest and other income (expense), net, benefit from (provision for) income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition and divestiture costs, gain on divestitures of businesses, net, strategic review costs, litigation settlement expense, restructuring costs and contingent consideration adjustment

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures and internal software development costs