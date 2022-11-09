Advanced search
    QNST   US74874Q1004

QUINSTREET, INC.

(QNST)
04:00 2022-11-09 pm EST
13.09 USD   -2.53%
QuinStreet to Participate in November Investor Conferences

11/09/2022 | 04:06pm EST
FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Stephens Annual Investment Conference on November 16th, 2022 at The Grand Hyatt Nashville.
  • 14th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 17th, 2022 at The Westin Dallas Downtown.

The Company looks forward to discussing the details of its performance momentum, market opportunity, and business model with investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media, and is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.  

Investor Contact:
Erica Abrams
Eabrams@edisongroup.com 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quinstreet-to-participate-in-november-investor-conferences-301673464.html

SOURCE QuinStreet, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
