QUINSTREET, INC.

QuinStreet to Participate in Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow with Stephens, Inc.

03/14/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries, today announced that management will participate in a virtual non-deal roadshow ("NDR") with Stephens, Inc. on Monday, March 21st and Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022.

The Company looks forward to discussing the details of its performance momentum, market opportunity, and business model with investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media, and is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.  

Investor Contact:
Hayden Blair
(650) 578-7824
hblair@quinstreet.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quinstreet-to-participate-in-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-with-stephens-inc-301502099.html

SOURCE QuinStreet, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
