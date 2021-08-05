Log in
    QNST   US74874Q1004

QUINSTREET, INC.

(QNST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QuinStreet : to Participate in the William Blair 4th Annual Insurance Technology Conference

08/05/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries, today announced that management will participate in the William Blair 4th Annual Insurance Technology Conference on Wednesday, August 11th and Thursday, August 12th, 2021. 

The Company looks forward to discussing the details of its performance momentum, market opportunity, and business model with investors.

About QuinStreet
QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media, and is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.  

Investor Contact: 
Hayden Blair
(650) 578-7824
hblair@quinstreet.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quinstreet-to-participate-in-the-william-blair-4th-annual-insurance-technology-conference-301349663.html

SOURCE QuinStreet, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
