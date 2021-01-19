Log in
The Path to Smart Investing: MoneyRates Shows the Best Ways to Grow Money [Jan 19, 2021]

01/19/2021 | 11:46am EST
Investing can sprout wealth, grow income and make retirement comfortable; achieving these goals requires strategy

Foster City, CA - Jan. 19, 2021 -While investing can reap benefits of financial comfort or even wealth, MoneyRates.com explains why strategy is crucial when making investment choices.

In its new guide, Best Ways to Invest Money 2021, MoneyRates shares important tips for both new and seasoned investors.

Common financial goals include building an emergency fund, coming up with a down payment for a home, paying for education, growing wealth and saving for retirement.

'It's important to find the best investment opportunities, the best solutions and someone who can assist in designing an overall investment strategy,' explains Richard Barrington, MoneyRates' senior financial analyst.

To get the ball rolling, readers first can select a specific money goal that points to a curated list of investment options. The new resource offers particulars on:

  • Investor moods and business conditions are unpredictable and can shift quickly, so stock prices are subject to sudden moves. It pays (literally) to know how to best invest in stocks.
  • Bonds can provide an investor with regular income, and also add stability compared to owning just stocks.
  • Cash equivalents. Savings and money market accounts are popular examples of cash equivalents. Money market funds are also commonly used as cash equivalents, but these are different from money market bank accounts. Even certificates of deposit (CDs) can be used as cash equivalents, but usually have restrictions on access.
  • Blended portfolios. Different types of investments are known as asset classes, and each performs differently. None, however, are likely to completely satisfy an investor's needs. A blended portfolio is a popular way to meld these different investments together.
  • Real estate. Usually, real estate is considered a homeowner's biggest investment.
  • Key variables to look for when shopping for an annuity include how long benefits will be paid and the payout rate.

'Every investment involves an element of risk,' continues Barrington. 'Avoiding risk altogether is impossible, but it can be managed. Since risk is most often defined by how well an investor can bear changes in the value of those investments, risk tolerance is often described in terms of low, moderate and high risk.'

MoneyRates' new guide also explores popular investment strategies such as diversification and asset allocation, and advice on how to pick a cash equivalent account and tax considerations.

Barrington is available to elaborate on how people can achieve success when setting financial goals.

About MoneyRates

MoneyRates is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in providing performance marketplace technologies and services to the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. The company is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. MoneyRates is a member of QuinStreet's expert Research and Publishing Division.

Since 1998, MoneyRates has served as a personal finance resource designed to help readers make the most of their money. In addition to a variety of financial calculators, MoneyRates.com researches and tracks CD, savings, and money market rates offered from over 400 financial institutions across the country to offer expert advice on banking, investing and retirement planning.

Twitter: @MoneyRates
Facebook: www.facebook.com/MoneyRatesdotcom

Media contact

Charlene Arsenault
Media Outreach Specialist
carsenault@quinstreet.com
Direct +1-508-832-8918
LinkedIn

Disclaimer

QuinStreet Inc. published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 16:44:59 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 526 M - -
Net income 2021 19,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 62,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 042 M 1 042 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 592
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart QUINSTREET, INC.
Duration : Period :
QuinStreet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUINSTREET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 22,50 $
Last Close Price 19,70 $
Spread / Highest target 37,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas Valenti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ashley Heller Senior Vice President-Operations
Gregory Wong Chief Financial Officer
Nina Bhanap CTO, President-Product & Technology
James R. Simons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUINSTREET, INC.-8.12%1 042
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.20.67%26 480
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.1.20%13 569
WPP PLC2.35%13 517
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA10.60%13 362
AUTOHOME INC.3.27%12 251
