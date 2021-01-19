The Path to Smart Investing: MoneyRates Shows the Best Ways to Grow Money [Jan 19, 2021]

Investing can sprout wealth, grow income and make retirement comfortable; achieving these goals requires strategy

Foster City, CA - Jan. 19, 2021 -While investing can reap benefits of financial comfort or even wealth, MoneyRates.com explains why strategy is crucial when making investment choices.

In its new guide, Best Ways to Invest Money 2021, MoneyRates shares important tips for both new and seasoned investors.

Common financial goals include building an emergency fund, coming up with a down payment for a home, paying for education, growing wealth and saving for retirement.

'It's important to find the best investment opportunities, the best solutions and someone who can assist in designing an overall investment strategy,' explains Richard Barrington, MoneyRates' senior financial analyst.

To get the ball rolling, readers first can select a specific money goal that points to a curated list of investment options. The new resource offers particulars on:

Investor moods and business conditions are unpredictable and can shift quickly, so stock prices are subject to sudden moves. It pays (literally) to know how to best invest in stocks.

Bonds can provide an investor with regular income, and also add stability compared to owning just stocks.

Cash equivalents. Savings and money market accounts are popular examples of cash equivalents. Money market funds are also commonly used as cash equivalents, but these are different from money market bank accounts. Even certificates of deposit (CDs) can be used as cash equivalents, but usually have restrictions on access.

Blended portfolios. Different types of investments are known as asset classes, and each performs differently. None, however, are likely to completely satisfy an investor's needs. A blended portfolio is a popular way to meld these different investments together.

Real estate. Usually, real estate is considered a homeowner's biggest investment.

Key variables to look for when shopping for an annuity include how long benefits will be paid and the payout rate.

'Every investment involves an element of risk,' continues Barrington. 'Avoiding risk altogether is impossible, but it can be managed. Since risk is most often defined by how well an investor can bear changes in the value of those investments, risk tolerance is often described in terms of low, moderate and high risk.'

MoneyRates' new guide also explores popular investment strategies such as diversification and asset allocation, and advice on how to pick a cash equivalent account and tax considerations.

Barrington is available to elaborate on how people can achieve success when setting financial goals.

