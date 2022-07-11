Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Quintain Steel Co., LTD.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2017   TW0002017001

QUINTAIN STEEL CO., LTD.

(2017)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-07
13.25 TWD   +2.32%
04:54aQUINTAIN STEEL : Announced Preliminary Consolidated Revenues for June 2022
PU
06/27QUINTAIN STEEL : Announcement of the record date decided by the chairman for the distribution of ex-rights and dividend.
PU
06/22QUINTAIN STEEL : Company to attend President Securities Corporation investor conference, "Institutional Investor Conference"
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quintain Steel : Announced Preliminary Consolidated Revenues for June 2022

07/11/2022 | 04:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Quintain Steel Co., LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/11 Time of announcement 16:44:48
Subject 
 Announced Preliminary Consolidated Revenues for
June 2022
Date of events 2022/07/11 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/07/11
2.Company name: Quintain Steel Co., LTD
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"): head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: N/A
5.Cause of occurrence: Announced Preliminary Consolidated Revenues
for June 2022
6.Countermeasures: N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)
                                      2022.06.01--     2022.01.01-
Items (NT Thousands)                  2022.06.30       2022.06.30
----------------------------------    ------------    ------------
Consolidated Net Operating Revenue       266,274       2,006,609
Consolidated Operating Income             27,348         170,461
Consolidated Income Before Tax            54,995         200,559
After-tax Income Attributed to            45,178         189,122
  Shareholders of the Company
After-tax EPS Attributed to                 0.14            0.58
  Shareholders of the Company (NTD)

(2)The preliminary amounts haven't been audited (reviewed) by CPA.
Please refers to the audited (reviewed) financial statements for
the actual amounts. Hereby declared.

Disclaimer

Quintain Steel Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 08:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about QUINTAIN STEEL CO., LTD.
04:54aQUINTAIN STEEL : Announced Preliminary Consolidated Revenues for June 2022
PU
06/27QUINTAIN STEEL : Announcement of the record date decided by the chairman for the distribut..
PU
06/22QUINTAIN STEEL : Company to attend President Securities Corporation investor conference, "..
PU
06/20QUINTAIN STEEL : Announcement of corporate governance officer change
PU
06/20Quintain Steel Co., LTD. Announces Corporate Governance Officer Change
CI
06/20Quintain Steel Co., LTD. Announces Acting Spokesperson Change
CI
06/10QUINTAIN STEEL : Announced Preliminary Consolidated Revenues for May 2022
PU
05/26QUINTAIN STEEL : Announcement of newly-appointed members of the Audit Committee
PU
05/26QUINTAIN STEEL : Announcement of the newly-appointed members of the Remuneration Committee
PU
05/26QUINTAIN STEEL : 2022 annual shareholders meeting passes removal of the non-compete clause..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 4 036 M - -
Net income 2021 648 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 157 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 3,01%
Capitalization 4 318 M 145 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,05x
EV / Sales 2021 2,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart QUINTAIN STEEL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Quintain Steel Co., LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUINTAIN STEEL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cheng Cheng Hsieh General Manager & Director
Pi Shan Hu Deputy GM, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chen Tse Wang Chairman
Chih Nan Huang Independent Director
Chien Hsing Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUINTAIN STEEL CO., LTD.-33.58%145
FANGDA SPECIAL STEEL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-10.38%2 435
PAO TMK-15.90%1 000
HANWA CO., LTD.-12.82%849
INSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.-10.15%695
AL YAMAMAH STEEL INDUSTRIES COMPANY-26.15%434