Quintain Steel : Announced Preliminary Consolidated Revenues for June 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/07/11 2.Company name: Quintain Steel Co., LTD 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"): head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: Announced Preliminary Consolidated Revenues for June 2022 6.Countermeasures: N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1) 2022.06.01-- 2022.01.01- Items (NT Thousands) 2022.06.30 2022.06.30 ---------------------------------- ------------ ------------ Consolidated Net Operating Revenue 266,274 2,006,609 Consolidated Operating Income 27,348 170,461 Consolidated Income Before Tax 54,995 200,559 After-tax Income Attributed to 45,178 189,122 Shareholders of the Company After-tax EPS Attributed to 0.14 0.58 Shareholders of the Company (NTD) (2)The preliminary amounts haven't been audited (reviewed) by CPA. Please refers to the audited (reviewed) financial statements for the actual amounts. Hereby declared.