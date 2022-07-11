Quintain Steel : Announced Preliminary Consolidated Revenues for June 2022
07/11/2022 | 04:54am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Quintain Steel Co., LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/11
Time of announcement
16:44:48
Subject
Announced Preliminary Consolidated Revenues for
June 2022
Date of events
2022/07/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/07/11
2.Company name: Quintain Steel Co., LTD
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"): head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: N/A
5.Cause of occurrence: Announced Preliminary Consolidated Revenues
for June 2022
6.Countermeasures: N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)
2022.06.01-- 2022.01.01-
Items (NT Thousands) 2022.06.30 2022.06.30
---------------------------------- ------------ ------------
Consolidated Net Operating Revenue 266,274 2,006,609
Consolidated Operating Income 27,348 170,461
Consolidated Income Before Tax 54,995 200,559
After-tax Income Attributed to 45,178 189,122
Shareholders of the Company
After-tax EPS Attributed to 0.14 0.58
Shareholders of the Company (NTD)
(2)The preliminary amounts haven't been audited (reviewed) by CPA.
Please refers to the audited (reviewed) financial statements for
the actual amounts. Hereby declared.
Quintain Steel Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 08:53:02 UTC.