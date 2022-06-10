Quintain Steel : Announced Preliminary Consolidated Revenues for May 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/06/10 2.Company name: Quintain Steel Co., LTD 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"): head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: Announced Preliminary Consolidated Revenues for May 2022 6.Countermeasures: N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1) 2022.05.01-- 2022.01.01- Items (NT Thousands) 2022.05.31 2022.05.31 ---------------------------------- ------------ ------------ Consolidated Net Operating Revenue 346,492 1,740,335 Consolidated Operating Income 38,453 143,113 Consolidated Income Before Tax 44,003 145,564 After-tax Income Attributed to 53,723 143,944 Shareholders of the Company After-tax EPS Attributed to 0.16 0.44 Shareholders of the Company (NTD) (2)The preliminary amounts haven't been audited (reviewed) by CPA. Please refers to the audited (reviewed) financial statements for the actual amounts. Hereby declared.