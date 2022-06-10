Quintain Steel : Announced Preliminary Consolidated Revenues for May 2022
06/10/2022 | 03:32am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: Quintain Steel Co., LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/10
Time of announcement
15:18:49
Subject
Announced Preliminary Consolidated Revenues for
May 2022
Date of events
2022/06/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/06/10
2.Company name: Quintain Steel Co., LTD
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"): head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: N/A
5.Cause of occurrence: Announced Preliminary Consolidated Revenues
for May 2022
6.Countermeasures: N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)
2022.05.01-- 2022.01.01-
Items (NT Thousands) 2022.05.31 2022.05.31
---------------------------------- ------------ ------------
Consolidated Net Operating Revenue 346,492 1,740,335
Consolidated Operating Income 38,453 143,113
Consolidated Income Before Tax 44,003 145,564
After-tax Income Attributed to 53,723 143,944
Shareholders of the Company
After-tax EPS Attributed to 0.16 0.44
Shareholders of the Company (NTD)
(2)The preliminary amounts haven't been audited (reviewed) by CPA.
Please refers to the audited (reviewed) financial statements for
the actual amounts. Hereby declared.
Quintain Steel Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 07:31:03 UTC.