    2017   TW0002017001

QUINTAIN STEEL CO., LTD.

(2017)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-06
15.75 TWD   -0.94%
03:32aQUINTAIN STEEL : Announced Preliminary Consolidated Revenues for May 2022
PU
05/26QUINTAIN STEEL : Announcement of newly-appointed members of the Audit Committee
PU
05/26QUINTAIN STEEL : Announcement of the newly-appointed members of the Remuneration Committee
PU
Quintain Steel : Announced Preliminary Consolidated Revenues for May 2022

06/10/2022 | 03:32am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Quintain Steel Co., LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/10 Time of announcement 15:18:49
Subject 
 Announced Preliminary Consolidated Revenues for
May 2022
Date of events 2022/06/10 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/06/10
2.Company name: Quintain Steel Co., LTD
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"): head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: N/A
5.Cause of occurrence: Announced Preliminary Consolidated Revenues
for May 2022
6.Countermeasures: N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)
                                      2022.05.01--     2022.01.01-
Items (NT Thousands)                  2022.05.31       2022.05.31
----------------------------------    ------------    ------------
Consolidated Net Operating Revenue       346,492       1,740,335
Consolidated Operating Income             38,453         143,113
Consolidated Income Before Tax            44,003         145,564
After-tax Income Attributed to            53,723         143,944
  Shareholders of the Company
After-tax EPS Attributed to                 0.16            0.44
  Shareholders of the Company (NTD)

(2)The preliminary amounts haven't been audited (reviewed) by CPA.
Please refers to the audited (reviewed) financial statements for
the actual amounts. Hereby declared.

Disclaimer

Quintain Steel Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 07:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 036 M 137 M 137 M
Net income 2021 648 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
Net Debt 2021 4 157 M 141 M 141 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 3,01%
Capitalization 5 133 M 174 M 174 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,05x
EV / Sales 2021 2,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart QUINTAIN STEEL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Quintain Steel Co., LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUINTAIN STEEL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cheng Cheng Hsieh General Manager & Director
Pi Shan Hu Deputy GM, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chen Tse Wang Chairman
Chih Nan Huang Independent Director
Chien Hsing Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUINTAIN STEEL CO., LTD.-21.05%175
FANGDA SPECIAL STEEL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.7.56%2 973
HANWA CO., LTD.-4.29%947
PAO TMK-28.75%880
INSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.7.46%850
AL YAMAMAH STEEL INDUSTRIES COMPANY-11.52%527