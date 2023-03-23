Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Quintet Private Bank (Europe) S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LU0092281103   LU0092281103

QUINTET PRIVATE BANK (EUROPE) S.A.

(LU0092281103)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  07:00:00 2015-03-10 am EDT
35.62 EUR   -.--%
04:13aQuintet Private Bank Europe S A : announces positive 2022 financial results
PU
2022Quintet Private Bank Europe S A : 2022 half-year report
PU
2022The Age Of Disruption : Quintet unveils midyear investment outlook
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quintet Private Bank Europe S A : announces positive 2022 financial results

03/23/2023 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quintet Private Bank announced today its 2022 financial results, highlighting the ongoing growth of its core business over a 12-month period marked by the firm's return to profitability.

Total group income rose to €524 million in 2022, up 14% compared to €460.8 million in 2021. Revenue growth was supported by increased lending, which reached €4.9 billion, up 10% from €4.5 billion in 2021. In 2022, group expenses remained largely stable at €493.2 million, a 2% decline compared to €504.6 million in 2021.

Despite significant market volatility last year and sustained inflationary pressure, Quintet reported a 2022 net profit of €18.1 million. That represents a turnaround from 2021, when one-off expenses weighed on the firm's bottom line.

As of December 31, 2022, total client assets stood at €86.7 billion, a 10.2% decline from the end of 2021 primarily due to a price impact linked to volatile financial markets. The firm expects total client assets to recover as markets stabilize.

Quintet's Basel III common equity tier 1 ratio stood at 18.4% at the end of 2022, well above the regulatory threshold and up from 18% at the end of the previous year. The firm's liquidity coverage ratio stood at 153.2% at the end of 2022, up from 138.5% at the end of 2021 and likewise well above the regulatory threshold. Current sources of funding and liquidity remain extremely stable.

"We are pleased with our 2022 results, which reflect Quintet's many strengths, starting with robust geographic coverage across Europe and the UK," said Rory Tapner, Chair of the Board of Directors.

"Our clients value our rich heritage, local proximity and personalized service. At the same time, they prize our ability to provide broader perspective and expert independent advice," Tapner said. "Thanks to that unique combination of proximity and perspective, Quintet will continue to stand apart as a reliable wealth manager with the protection of client wealth firmly at the center of its approach."

Group CEO Chris Allen, who assumed the leadership of Quintet in July 2022, said: "We are strengthening the foundation of our firm to support sustained growth. That includes through our strategy refresh - a series of measures we will implement consistently over the course of this year and 2024 - and our new five-year business plan.

"We will seize the opportunity, especially following the 2020 merger of our EU subsidiaries, to create additional economies of scale, reduce organizational complexity and increase collaboration in service to our clients," Allen said. "We also intend to make further investments in the bank this year, including in areas such as client experience, digitization and staff training. In combination, these measures will lead to greater productivity, increased revenues and lower expenses.

"Backed by our deeply committed shareholder, we will continue to chart our path to sustained profitability and long-term growth. We will further establish Quintet as a firm that earns the trust of its clients by placing their interests right where they belong: at the heart of our organization."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Quintet Private Bank Europe SA published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 08:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about QUINTET PRIVATE BANK (EUROPE) S.A.
04:13aQuintet Private Bank Europe S A : announces positive 2022 financial results
PU
2022Quintet Private Bank Europe S A : 2022 half-year report
PU
2022The Age Of Disruption : Quintet unveils midyear investment outlook
PU
2022Quintet Private Bank Europe S A : announces 2021 financial results, highlights growth in c..
PU
2019Ex-UBS executive Zeltner joins KBL private bank as CEO
RE
More news
Chart QUINTET PRIVATE BANK (EUROPE) S.A.
Duration : Period :
Quintet Private Bank (Europe) S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Christopher David Allen Group Chief Executive Officer
William Derek Russell Street Group Chief Investment Officer
Anne Ruth Herkes Director
Rachel Hamen Member-Executive Committee
Philip Tremble Member-Authorised Management Committee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUINTET PRIVATE BANK (EUROPE) S.A.0.00%0
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.34%152 736
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.58%68 477
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-4.66%50 200
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.85%45 412
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.22%39 985
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer