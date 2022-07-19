Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Quipt Home Medical Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QIPT   CA74880P1045

QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP.

(QIPT)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-07-19 pm EDT
6.920 CAD   -1.42%
04:14pQUIPT HOME MEDICAL : TO PARTICIPATE AT THE 42nd ANNUAL CANACCORD GROWTH CONFERENCE ON AUGUST 8TH - 11TH - Form 6-K
PU
07:30aQuipt Home Medical to Participate at the 42nd Annual Canaccord Growth Conference on August 8th - 11th
AQ
07/11Quipt Home Medical Rises Over 4% as Acquires Mississippi's Hometown Medical
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QUIPT HOME MEDICAL : TO PARTICIPATE AT THE 42nd ANNUAL CANACCORD GROWTH CONFERENCE ON AUGUST 8TH - 11TH - Form 6-K

07/19/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

QUIPT HOME MEDICAL TO PARTICIPATE AT THE 42nd ANNUAL CANACCORD GROWTH
CONFERENCE ON AUGUST 8TH - 11TH

WEBCASTED PRESENTATION TO BE HELD THURSDAY AUGUST 11TH

Cincinnati, Ohio - July 19, 2022 - Quipt Home Medical Corp. (the "Company" or "Quipt") (NASDAQ: QIPT), (TSXV: QIPT) a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, today announced that members of its management team will host a webcasted presentation and participate in 1x1 meetings at the 42nd Annual Canaccord Growth Conference on August 8th - 11th. The conference will be held in person at the InterContinental Boston.

Webcasted Presentation

Event: Canaccord 42nd Annual Growth Conference
Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022
Time: 2:00pm ET

The live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the investors' section of the Company's website at www.quipthomemedical.com. The webcast will also be available for replay on the Company's website following the event.

ABOUT QUIPT HOME MEDICAL

The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility and other chronic health conditions. The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Company's organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient's services and making life easier for the patient.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of ‎the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.‎

For further information please visit our website at www.Quipthomemedical.com, or contact:

Cole Stevens

VP of Corporate Development

Quipt Home Medical Corp.

859-300-6455

cole.stevens@myquipt.com

Gregory Crawford
Chief Executive Officer
Quipt Home Medical Corp.
859-300-6455
investorinfo@myquipt.com

Disclaimer

Quipt Home Medical Corp. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 20:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP.
04:14pQUIPT HOME MEDICAL : TO PARTICIPATE AT THE 42nd ANNUAL CANACCORD GROWTH CONFERENCE ON AUGU..
PU
07:30aQuipt Home Medical to Participate at the 42nd Annual Canaccord Growth Conference on Aug..
AQ
07/11Quipt Home Medical Rises Over 4% as Acquires Mississippi's Hometown Medical
MT
07/11Quipt Home Medical Acquires Mississippi's Hometown Medical
MT
07/11QUIPT HOME MEDICAL BRIEF : Surpasses 200,000 Active Patients Adding Approximately US$7 Mil..
MT
07/11Quipt Surpasses 200,000 Active Patients Adding Approximately $7 Million in Annualized R..
GL
07/11QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP. (TSXV : QIPT) acquired Hometown Medical, LLC.
CI
06/21QUIPT HOME MEDICAL : Enters Louisiana Adding Approximately $6.5 Million in Annualized Reve..
PU
06/21Quipt Home Seeks Acquisitions
CI
06/21Quipt Home Medical Corp. Reiterates Outlook for 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 185 M 143 M 143 M
Net income 2022 6,54 M 5,07 M 5,07 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 236 M 183 M 183 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Quipt Home Medical Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 7,02 CAD
Average target price 12,69 CAD
Spread / Average Target 80,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory J. Crawford Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hardik Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Mark Miles Vice President-Information Technology
Jerry Kirn Vice President-Operations
Mark Alan Greenberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP.-0.85%182
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-7.55%123 643
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-33.17%50 732
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-22.18%22 330
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-21.47%15 686
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-21.23%13 412