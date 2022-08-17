Quipt Home Medical : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements – 2022 | Q3 Ending June 30, 2022/2021

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (Formerly, Protech Home Medical Corp.)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

(Expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except per share amounts)

Number of Total Shares Capital Contributed Shares to Accumulated shareholders' Notes (000's) stock surplus be Issued Deficit equity Balance September 30, 2020 28,069 $ 171,405 $ 16,519 $ - $ (159,689) $ 28,235 Net loss - (4,677) (4,677) Stock-based compensation 10 - 1,624 1,624 Exercise of warrants, including transfer of derivative warrant liability of $4,140 10 3,390 21,614 21,614 Shares to be issued for acquisition - 3,033 3,033 Issuance of stock to be issued 629 2,376 (2,376) - Conversion of debentures 663 4,714 4,714 Stock options exercised 10 92 239 (65) 174 Compensation options exercised 10 368 1,717 (316) 1,401 Balance June 30, 2021 33,211 $ 202,065 $ 17,762 $ 657 $ (164,366) $ 56,118 Balance September 30, 2021 33,350 $ 202,827 $ 21,001 $ 657 $ (165,863) $ 58,622 Net income - 3,069 3,069 Conversion of debentures 9 160 884 884 Stock options exercised 10 22 204 (25) 179 Compensation options exercised 10 115 528 (153) 375 Stock-based compensation 10 - 4,596 4,596 Balance June 30, 2022 33,647 $ 204,443 $ 25,419 $ 657 $ (162,794) $ 67,725

