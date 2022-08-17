Quipt Home Medical : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements – 2022 | Q3 Ending June 30, 2022/2021
Quipt Home Medical Corp.
(Formerly, Protech Home Medical Corp.)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
2022 Third Quarter
For the three and nine months ended
June 30, 2022 and 2021
(UNAUDITED)
(Expressed in US Dollars)
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
Page 1
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Page 2
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
Page 3
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
Page 4
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
Pages 5-23
Quipt Home Medical Corp. (formerly, Protech Home Medical Corp.)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(UNAUDITED)
(Expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except per share amounts)
As at
As at
June 30,
September 30,
Notes
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash
$
18,538
$
34,612
Accounts receivable, net
4
14,864
11,938
Inventory
13,239
9,253
Prepaid and other current assets
694
1,430
Total current assets
47,335
57,233
Long-term assets
Property, equipment, and right of use assets, net
5
29,666
23,506
Goodwill
6
34,576
12,456
Intangible assets, net
6
18,498
14,874
Other assets
9
403
504
Total long-term assets
83,143
51,340
TOTAL ASSETS
$
130,478
$
108,573
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
13,191
$
9,842
Accrued liabilities
2,520
3,202
Current portion of equipment loans
9
5,158
6,992
Current portion of lease liabilities
9
3,348
2,981
Government grant
6
631
4,885
Revolving credit facility
9
12,000
-
Deferred revenue
2,758
2,452
Purchase price payable
3
6,873
2,383
Total current liabilities
46,479
32,737
Long-term Liabilities
Debentures
9
9,648
11,784
Equipment loans
9
323
392
Lease liabilities
9
6,183
4,784
SBA Loan
9
120
121
Long-term purchase price payable
3
-
133
TOTAL LIABILITIES
62,753
49,951
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Capital stock
10
204,443
202,827
Contributed surplus
25,419
21,001
Shares to be issued
3
657
657
Accumulated deficit
(162,794)
(165,863)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
67,725
58,622
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
130,478
$
108,573
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Quipt Home Medical Corp. (formerly, Protech Home Medical Corp.)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(UNAUDITED)
(Expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except per share amounts)
Three Months
Three Months
Nine Months
Nine Months
Ended June 30,
Ended June 30,
Ended June 30,
Ended June 30,
Notes
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
Rentals of medical equipment
$
Sales of medical equipment and
supplies
Total revenues
Cost of inventory sold
Operating expenses
12
Bad debt expense
Depreciation
Amortization of intangible assets
6
Stock-based compensation
10
Acquisition-related costs
3
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and
equipment
Other income from government grant
7
Operating income (loss) from
continuing operations
Financing expenses
Interest expense on convertible
debenture
Interest expense on leases and loans
9
Other interest expense, net
Loss on foreign currency transactions
Change in fair value of warrants
Change in fair value of debentures
9
Income (loss) before taxes from
continuing operations
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
Net income (loss)
$
18,106
$
13,751
$
50,953
$
39,942
18,586
12,487
48,816
33,291
36,692
26,238
99,770
73,233
8,906
7,747
23,919
19,938
16,926
11,502
46,597
31,477
3,404
1,682
8,983
5,970
4,602
4,313
14,159
11,282
761
455
1,676
1,107
1,325
1,597
4,596
1,624
156
92
223
164
(7)
(37)
(10)
(65)
-
-
(4,254)
-
619
(1,113)
3,881
1,736
159
190
499
655
270
236
798
672
93
53
210
153
(44)
36
82
170
-
(4,127)
-
2,110
(177)
(3,295)
(1,235)
4,594
318
5,794
3,527
(6,618)
155
(535)
458
(1,941)
163
$
6,329
$
3,069
$
(4,677)
Net income (loss) per share (Note 13)
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
0.00
$
0.20
$
0.09
$
(0.16)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.00
$
0.19
$
0.08
$
(0.16)
Weighted average number of
common shares outstanding in
thousands:
Basic
33,559
30,893
33,449
29,500
Diluted
37,863
33,754
38,109
29,500
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Quipt Home Medical Corp. (Formerly, Protech Home Medical Corp.)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY (UNAUDITED)
(Expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except per share amounts)
Number of
Total
Shares
Capital
Contributed
Shares to
Accumulated
shareholders'
Notes
(000's)
stock
surplus
be Issued
Deficit
equity
Balance September 30, 2020
28,069
$ 171,405
$
16,519
$
-
$
(159,689)
$
28,235
Net loss
-
(4,677)
(4,677)
Stock-based compensation
10
-
1,624
1,624
Exercise of warrants, including
transfer of derivative warrant liability
of $4,140
10
3,390
21,614
21,614
Shares to be issued for acquisition
-
3,033
3,033
Issuance of stock to be issued
629
2,376
(2,376)
-
Conversion of debentures
663
4,714
4,714
Stock options exercised
10
92
239
(65)
174
Compensation options exercised
10
368
1,717
(316)
1,401
Balance June 30, 2021
33,211
$ 202,065
$
17,762
$
657
$
(164,366)
$
56,118
Balance September 30, 2021
33,350
$ 202,827
$
21,001
$
657
$
(165,863)
$
58,622
Net income
-
3,069
3,069
Conversion of debentures
9
160
884
884
Stock options exercised
10
22
204
(25)
179
Compensation options exercised
10
115
528
(153)
375
Stock-based compensation
10
-
4,596
4,596
Balance June 30, 2022
33,647
$ 204,443
$
25,419
$
657
$
(162,794)
$
67,725
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
