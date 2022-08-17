Log in
    QIPT   CA74880P1045

QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP.

(QIPT)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:00 2022-08-17 pm EDT
6.860 CAD   -1.58%
02:34pQUIPT HOME MEDICAL : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements – 2022 | Q3 Ending June 30, 2022/2021
PU
08/16TRANSCRIPT : Quipt Home Medical Corp., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 16, 2022
CI
08/16Quipt Home Medical to Seek Acquisitions
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quipt Home Medical : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements – 2022 | Q3 Ending June 30, 2022/2021

08/17/2022 | 02:34pm EDT
Quipt Home Medical Corp.

(Formerly, Protech Home Medical Corp.)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

2022 Third Quarter

For the three and nine months ended

June 30, 2022 and 2021

(UNAUDITED)

(Expressed in US Dollars)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

Page 1

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Page 2

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

Page 3

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

Page 4

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Pages 5-23

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (formerly, Protech Home Medical Corp.)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(UNAUDITED)

(Expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except per share amounts)

As at

As at

June 30,

September 30,

Notes

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash

$

18,538

$

34,612

Accounts receivable, net

4

14,864

11,938

Inventory

13,239

9,253

Prepaid and other current assets

694

1,430

Total current assets

47,335

57,233

Long-term assets

Property, equipment, and right of use assets, net

5

29,666

23,506

Goodwill

6

34,576

12,456

Intangible assets, net

6

18,498

14,874

Other assets

9

403

504

Total long-term assets

83,143

51,340

TOTAL ASSETS

$

130,478

$

108,573

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable

$

13,191

$

9,842

Accrued liabilities

2,520

3,202

Current portion of equipment loans

9

5,158

6,992

Current portion of lease liabilities

9

3,348

2,981

Government grant

6

631

4,885

Revolving credit facility

9

12,000

-

Deferred revenue

2,758

2,452

Purchase price payable

3

6,873

2,383

Total current liabilities

46,479

32,737

Long-term Liabilities

Debentures

9

9,648

11,784

Equipment loans

9

323

392

Lease liabilities

9

6,183

4,784

SBA Loan

9

120

121

Long-term purchase price payable

3

-

133

TOTAL LIABILITIES

62,753

49,951

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Capital stock

10

204,443

202,827

Contributed surplus

25,419

21,001

Shares to be issued

3

657

657

Accumulated deficit

(162,794)

(165,863)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

67,725

58,622

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

130,478

$

108,573

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Page 1

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (formerly, Protech Home Medical Corp.)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)

(Expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except per share amounts)

Three Months

Three Months

Nine Months

Nine Months

Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,

Notes

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue

Rentals of medical equipment

$

Sales of medical equipment and

supplies

Total revenues

Cost of inventory sold

Operating expenses

12

Bad debt expense

Depreciation

Amortization of intangible assets

6

Stock-based compensation

10

Acquisition-related costs

3

(Gain) loss on disposal of property and

equipment

Other income from government grant

7

Operating income (loss) from

continuing operations

Financing expenses

Interest expense on convertible

debenture

Interest expense on leases and loans

9

Other interest expense, net

Loss on foreign currency transactions

Change in fair value of warrants

Change in fair value of debentures

9

Income (loss) before taxes from

continuing operations

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

Net income (loss)

$

18,106

$

13,751

$

50,953

$

39,942

18,586

12,487

48,816

33,291

36,692

26,238

99,770

73,233

8,906

7,747

23,919

19,938

16,926

11,502

46,597

31,477

3,404

1,682

8,983

5,970

4,602

4,313

14,159

11,282

761

455

1,676

1,107

1,325

1,597

4,596

1,624

156

92

223

164

(7)

(37)

(10)

(65)

-

-

(4,254)

-

619

(1,113)

3,881

1,736

159

190

499

655

270

236

798

672

93

53

210

153

(44)

36

82

170

-

(4,127)

-

2,110

(177)

(3,295)

(1,235)

4,594

318

5,794

3,527

(6,618)

155

(535)

458

(1,941)

163

$

6,329

$

3,069

$

(4,677)

Net income (loss) per share (Note 13)

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

0.00

$

0.20

$

0.09

$

(0.16)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.00

$

0.19

$

0.08

$

(0.16)

Weighted average number of

common shares outstanding in

thousands:

Basic

33,559

30,893

33,449

29,500

Diluted

37,863

33,754

38,109

29,500

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Page 2

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (Formerly, Protech Home Medical Corp.)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

(Expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except per share amounts)

Number of

Total

Shares

Capital

Contributed

Shares to

Accumulated

shareholders'

Notes

(000's)

stock

surplus

be Issued

Deficit

equity

Balance September 30, 2020

28,069

$ 171,405

$

16,519

$

-

$

(159,689)

$

28,235

Net loss

-

(4,677)

(4,677)

Stock-based compensation

10

-

1,624

1,624

Exercise of warrants, including

transfer of derivative warrant liability

of $4,140

10

3,390

21,614

21,614

Shares to be issued for acquisition

-

3,033

3,033

Issuance of stock to be issued

629

2,376

(2,376)

-

Conversion of debentures

663

4,714

4,714

Stock options exercised

10

92

239

(65)

174

Compensation options exercised

10

368

1,717

(316)

1,401

Balance June 30, 2021

33,211

$ 202,065

$

17,762

$

657

$

(164,366)

$

56,118

Balance September 30, 2021

33,350

$ 202,827

$

21,001

$

657

$

(165,863)

$

58,622

Net income

-

3,069

3,069

Conversion of debentures

9

160

884

884

Stock options exercised

10

22

204

(25)

179

Compensation options exercised

10

115

528

(153)

375

Stock-based compensation

10

-

4,596

4,596

Balance June 30, 2022

33,647

$ 204,443

$

25,419

$

657

$

(162,794)

$

67,725

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Page 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Quipt Home Medical Corp. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 18:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
