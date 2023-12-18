Quipt Home Medical Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended September 30, 2023

December 18, 2023 at 05:09 pm EST Share

Quipt Home Medical Corp. reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2023. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was USD 62.52 million compared to USD 40.09 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 1.33 million compared to net income of USD 1.77 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.03 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.05 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.03 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.05 a year ago.

For the full year, sales was USD 221.74 million compared to USD 139.86 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 2.78 million compared to net income of USD 4.84 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.07 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.14 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.07 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.13 a year ago.