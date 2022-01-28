Quipt Home Medical : Management's Discussion and Analysis – 2021 | Year Ending September 30, 2021
Fiscal year
2021
Management's Discussion and Analysis
Quipt Home Medical Corp.
For the Year ended September 30, 2021
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the financial condition and results of operations of Quipt Home Medical Corp., formerly Protech Home Medical Corp., and its subsidiaries ("Quipt" or the "Company"), prepared as of January 26 , 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2021, including the notes therein. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Unless otherwise specified, all financial data is presented in US dollars. The words "we", "our", "us", "Company", and "Quipt" refer to Quipt Home Medical Corp. and/or the management and employees of the Company.
Additional information relevant to the Company is available for review on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Information included or incorporated by reference in this report may contain forward-looking statements. This information may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "plan," "intend" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned regarding statements discussing profitability; growth strategies; anticipated trends in our industry; our future financing plans; and our anticipated needs for working capital. Actual events or results may differ materially from those discussed in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements contained in this report will in fact occur. The Company bases its forward-looking statements on information currently available to it and assumes no obligation to update them.
THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS MD&A PRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS MD&A AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, THE COMPANY DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION
FISCAL YEAR 2021 HIGHLIGHTS
Increased revenues for the year ended September 30, 2021 to $102.4 million, or 41%, from the year ended September 30, 2020.
Completed six acquisitions during the year ended September 30, 2021.
Increased the number of equipment set-ups to 364,367 for the year ended September 30, 2021 from 253,113 in the prior year, an increase of 44%
Increased the number of respiratory resupply set-ups to 158,072 for the year ended September 30, 2021 from 61,468 in the prior year, an increase of 157.2%
Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $21.4 million, a 38.3% increase from the prior year, and 21.1% of revenue.
SELECTED QUARTERLY INFORMATION
For the
For the
Year ended
Year ended
September
September
30, 2021
30, 2020
Number of patients serviced(1)
140,996
91,650
Number of equipment set-ups or deliveries
364,367
253,113
Respiratory resupply set-ups or deliveries
158,072
61,468
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$
21,371
15,451
The twelve-month periods do not equal the sum of the four respective three-month periods due to some patients being serviced in multiple four-month periods.
Refer to page three for definition of Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA")
The words "we", "our", "us", "Company", and "Quipt" refer to Quipt Home Medical Corp. and/or the management and employees of the Company.
Reporting entity
The Company changed its name from Protech Home Medical Corp. to Quipt Home Medical Corp. on May 13, 2021. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol QIPT. Effective May 13, 2021, the Company consolidated its issued and outstanding common shares based on one post-consolidation common share for every four pre-consolidation common shares. The change in name and share consolidation were completed in anticipation of the Company's application to list its common shares on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ"). On May 27, 2021 the stock began trading on NASDAQ in the United States under the symbol QIPT. Effective May 13, 2021, Unless otherwise stated, the share, options and warrants along with corresponding exercise prices and per-share amounts have been restated retrospectively to reflect this share consolidation.
Change in Presentation Currency
Effective October 1, 2020, the Company changed its presentation currency to United States ("US") dollars from Canadian dollars. Since the Company operates in the United States and its functional currency is US dollars, the Company believes that the change in presentation currency will provide stakeholders with a better reflection of the Company's business activities and enhance the comparability of the Company's financial information. The change in presentation currency represents a voluntary change in accounting policy, which is accounted for retrospectively. The consolidated financial statements for all periods presented have been translated into the new presentation currency in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 21 - The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates.
The consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) and the consolidated statements of cash flows have been translated into the presentation currency using the average exchange rates prevailing during each reporting period. In the consolidated statements of financial position, all assets and liabilities have been translated using the period- end exchange rates, and all resulting exchange differences have been recognized in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Asset and liability amount previously reported in Canadian dollars have been translated into US dollars as at October 1, 2019 and September 30, 2020, using the period-end exchange rates of 1.3242 C$/US$ and 1.3339 C$/US$, respectively. The statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) and statement of cash flows have been translated at an exchange rate of 1.3458 C$/US$ for the year ended September 30, 2020.
ABOUT OUR BUSINESS
Quipt business objective
The explosive growth in the number of elderly patients in the US healthcare market is creating pressure to provide more efficient delivery systems. Healthcare providers, such as hospitals, physicians, and pharmacies, are seeking partners that can offer a range of products and services that improve outcomes, reduce hospital readmissions, and help control costs. Quipt fills this need by delivering a growing number of specialized products and services to achieve these goals. Quipt seeks to provide an ever-expanding line of products and services over larger geographic regions within the United States using several growth strategies.
Future Outlook
Quipt expects to generate net profit and positive adjusted EBITDA, excluding IFRS treatment of non-cash items. Our top priority continues to be the generation of operational net profit, positive cash flow, and growth in EBITDA in fiscal year 2021 and beyond. As we continue to expand in our existing markets, we plan to leverage our business platforms to enter new markets. As we continue to grow and achieve scale, the increasing cash generated from operations will be used to market our service and to gain market share. Our continued integration and rationalization, as well as our acquisitions, have given us a focus and path towards profitability at each business unit.
Going forward, we seek to find ways to continue to grow our customer base and penetrate these markets, while continuing to streamline our operational platform and generate positive cash flow and operational profits. We will continue to improve on operational efficiencies and call center management as they are key execution points in order to maintain our healthy gross margin while growing revenues via the cross selling of services to existing and acquired patients.
OPERATING RESULTS
Accounting policies and estimates
The consolidated financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2021 are prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the governing body of the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The preparation of consolidated financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make estimates and assumptions. These estimates and assumptions affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosures of contingent assets and liabilities, and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses for the period of consolidated financial statements.
IFRS accounting treatment
Management does not rely upon non-cash IFRS accounting treatment of certain items such as impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, changes in the fair value of financial derivatives, stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets when planning, monitoring, and evaluating the Company' s performance or in making financial decisions.
Non-IFRS measures
Throughout this MD&A, references are made to several measures which are believed to be meaningful in the assessment of the Company' s performance. These metrics are non-standard measures under IFRS and may not be identical to similarly to it led measures reported by other companies. Also, in the future, we may disclose different non- IFRS financial measures in order to help our investors more meaningfully evaluate and compare our future results of operations to our previously reported results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the disclosure of these items is meant to add to, and not replace,
