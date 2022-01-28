Quipt Home Medical : Management's Discussion and Analysis – 2021 | Year Ending September 30, 2021

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Tabular dollar amounts expressed in thousands, except per share amounts)

ABOUT OUR BUSINESS

Quipt business objective

The explosive growth in the number of elderly patients in the US healthcare market is creating pressure to provide more efficient delivery systems. Healthcare providers, such as hospitals, physicians, and pharmacies, are seeking partners that can offer a range of products and services that improve outcomes, reduce hospital readmissions, and help control costs. Quipt fills this need by delivering a growing number of specialized products and services to achieve these goals. Quipt seeks to provide an ever-expanding line of products and services over larger geographic regions within the United States using several growth strategies.

Future Outlook

Quipt expects to generate net profit and positive adjusted EBITDA, excluding IFRS treatment of non-cash items. Our top priority continues to be the generation of operational net profit, positive cash flow, and growth in EBITDA in fiscal year 2021 and beyond. As we continue to expand in our existing markets, we plan to leverage our business platforms to enter new markets. As we continue to grow and achieve scale, the increasing cash generated from operations will be used to market our service and to gain market share. Our continued integration and rationalization, as well as our acquisitions, have given us a focus and path towards profitability at each business unit.

Going forward, we seek to find ways to continue to grow our customer base and penetrate these markets, while continuing to streamline our operational platform and generate positive cash flow and operational profits. We will continue to improve on operational efficiencies and call center management as they are key execution points in order to maintain our healthy gross margin while growing revenues via the cross selling of services to existing and acquired patients.

OPERATING RESULTS

Accounting policies and estimates

The consolidated financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2021 are prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the governing body of the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The preparation of consolidated financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make estimates and assumptions. These estimates and assumptions affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosures of contingent assets and liabilities, and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses for the period of consolidated financial statements.

IFRS accounting treatment

Management does not rely upon non-cash IFRS accounting treatment of certain items such as impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, changes in the fair value of financial derivatives, stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets when planning, monitoring, and evaluating the Company' s performance or in making financial decisions.

Non-IFRS measures

Throughout this MD&A, references are made to several measures which are believed to be meaningful in the assessment of the Company' s performance. These metrics are non-standard measures under IFRS and may not be identical to similarly to it led measures reported by other companies. Also, in the future, we may disclose different non- IFRS financial measures in order to help our investors more meaningfully evaluate and compare our future results of operations to our previously reported results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the disclosure of these items is meant to add to, and not replace,