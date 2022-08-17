Quipt Home Medical : Management's Discussion and Analysis – 2022 | Q3 Ending June 30, 2022

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Tabular dollar amounts expressed in thousands, except per share amounts)

on operational efficiencies and call center management as they are key execution points in order to maintain our healthy gross margin while growing revenues via the cross selling of services to existing and acquired patients.

OPERATING RESULTS

Accounting policies and estimates

The consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, are prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the governing body of the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The preparation of consolidated financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make estimates and assumptions. These estimates and assumptions affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosures of contingent assets and liabilities, and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses for the period of consolidated financial statements.

IFRS accounting treatment

Management does not rely upon non-cash IFRS accounting treatment of certain items such as depreciation, amortization and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, changes in the fair value of financial derivatives, stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets when planning, monitoring, and evaluating the Company's performance or in making financial decisions.

Non-IFRS measures

Throughout this MD&A, references are made to several measures which are believed to be meaningful in the assessment of the Company's performance. These metrics are non-standard measures under IFRS and may not be identical to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Also, in the future, we may disclose different non-IFRS financial measures in order to help our investors more meaningfully evaluate and compare our future results of operations to our previously reported results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the disclosure of these items is meant to add to, and not replace, the discussion of financial results as determined in accordance with IFRS. The primary purpose of these non-IFRS measures is to provide supplemental information that may prove useful to investors who wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or uncontrollable items on the Company's operating performance.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

In calculating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, certain items (mostly non-cash) are excluded from net income (loss), including interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, change in fair value of derivative financial instruments, and stock-based compensation. Set forth below are descriptions of the financial items that have been excluded from net income or loss to calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and the material limitations associated with using these non-IFRS financial measures as compared to net income or loss.