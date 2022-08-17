Quipt Home Medical : Management's Discussion and Analysis – 2022 | Q3 Ending June 30, 2022
08/17/2022 | 02:34pm EDT
3rd Quarter 2022
Management's Discussion and Analysis
Quipt Home Medical Corp.
For the Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Tabular dollar amounts expressed in thousands, except per share amounts)
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the financial condition and results of operations of Quipt Home Medical Corp., formerly Protech Home Medical Corp., and its subsidiaries ("Quipt" or the "Company"), prepared as of August 15, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, including the notes therein. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Unless otherwise specified, all financial data is presented in US dollars. The words "we", "our", "us", "Company", and "Quipt" refer to Quipt Home Medical Corp. and/or the management and employees of the Company.
Additional information relevant to the Company is available for review on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Table of Contents
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Selected Quarterly Information
About Our Business and Operating Results
Financial Position
Accounting and Disclosure Matters
Financial Instruments and Risk Management
Risk Factors
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Information included or incorporated by reference in this report may contain forward-looking statements. This information may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "plan," "intend" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned regarding statements discussing profitability; growth strategies; anticipated trends in our industry; our future financing plans; and our anticipated needs for working capital. Actual events or results may differ materially from those discussed in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements contained in this report will in fact occur. The Company bases its forward-looking statements on information currently available to it and assumes no obligation to update them.
THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS MD&A PRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS MD&A AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, THE COMPANY DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION
THIRD QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE 2022 HIGHLIGHTS
Increased revenues for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 to $99.8 million, or 36.2% from the nine months ended June 30, 2021.
Completed seven acquisitions during the nine months ended June 30, 2022 and one subsequent to June 30, 2022.
Increased the number of equipment set-ups to 373,142 for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 from 255,489 in the prior year period, an increase of 46.1%.
Increased the number of respiratory resupply set-ups to 164,665 for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 from 111,278 in the prior year period, an increase of 48%.
Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $20.8 million, a 30.4% increase from the prior year period, and represented 20.8% of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is reconciled to net income (loss) on page 5.
SELECTED QUARTERLY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
For the three
For the three
For the nine
For the nine
months
months
months
months
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Number of patients serviced
89,085
64,578
153,867
112,996
Number of equipment set-ups or deliveries
133,704
95,192
373,142
255,489
Respiratory resupply set-ups or deliveries
62,815
40,580
164,665
111,278
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
7,698
$
5,344
$
20,750
$
15,913
The words "we", "our", "us", "Company", and "Quipt" refer to Quipt Home Medical Corp. and/or the management and employees of the Company.
Reporting entity
The Company changed its name from Protech Home Medical Corp. to Quipt Home Medical Corp. on May 13, 2021. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol QIPT. On May 27, 2021, the stock began trading on NASDAQ in the United States under the symbol QIPT. Effective May 13, 2021, the Company consolidated its issued and outstanding common shares based on one post-consolidation common share for every four pre-consolidation common shares. Unless otherwise stated, the share, options and warrants along with corresponding exercise prices and per-share amounts have been restated retrospectively to reflect this share consolidation.
ABOUT OUR BUSINESS
Quipt business objective
The explosive growth in the number of elderly patients in the US healthcare market is creating pressure to provide more efficient delivery systems. Healthcare providers, such as hospitals, physicians, and pharmacies, are seeking partners that can offer a range of products and services that improve outcomes, reduce hospital readmissions, and help control costs. Quipt fills this need by delivering a growing number of specialized products and services to achieve these goals. Quipt seeks to provide an ever-expanding line of products and services over larger geographic regions within the United States using several growth strategies.
Future outlook
Quipt expects to generate net profit and positive Adjusted EBITDA, as defined herein. Our top priority continues to be the generation of operational net profit, positive cash flow, and growth in EBITDA in fiscal year 2022 and beyond. As we continue to expand in our existing markets, we plan to leverage our business platforms to enter new markets. As we continue to grow and achieve scale, the increasing cash generated from operations will be used to market our services and to gain market share. Our continued integration and rationalization, as well as our acquisitions, have given us a focus and path towards profitability at each business unit.
Going forward, we seek to find ways to continue to grow our customer base and penetrate these markets, while continuing to streamline our operational platform and generate positive cash flow and operational profits. We will continue to improve
on operational efficiencies and call center management as they are key execution points in order to maintain our healthy gross margin while growing revenues via the cross selling of services to existing and acquired patients.
OPERATING RESULTS
Accounting policies and estimates
The consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, are prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the governing body of the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The preparation of consolidated financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make estimates and assumptions. These estimates and assumptions affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosures of contingent assets and liabilities, and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses for the period of consolidated financial statements.
IFRS accounting treatment
Management does not rely upon non-cash IFRS accounting treatment of certain items such as depreciation, amortization and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, changes in the fair value of financial derivatives, stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets when planning, monitoring, and evaluating the Company's performance or in making financial decisions.
Non-IFRS measures
Throughout this MD&A, references are made to several measures which are believed to be meaningful in the assessment of the Company's performance. These metrics are non-standard measures under IFRS and may not be identical to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Also, in the future, we may disclose different non-IFRS financial measures in order to help our investors more meaningfully evaluate and compare our future results of operations to our previously reported results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the disclosure of these items is meant to add to, and not replace, the discussion of financial results as determined in accordance with IFRS. The primary purpose of these non-IFRS measures is to provide supplemental information that may prove useful to investors who wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or uncontrollable items on the Company's operating performance.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
In calculating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, certain items (mostly non-cash) are excluded from net income (loss), including interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, change in fair value of derivative financial instruments, and stock-based compensation. Set forth below are descriptions of the financial items that have been excluded from net income or loss to calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and the material limitations associated with using these non-IFRS financial measures as compared to net income or loss.
Depreciation and amortization expense may be useful for investors to consider because they generally represent the wear and tear on our property and equipment used in our operations and amortization of intangibles valued in acquisitions. However, we do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash charges related to our operating costs.
The amount of interest expense we incur or interest income we generate may be useful for investors to consider and may result in current cash inflows or outflows. However, we do not consider the amount of interest expense to be a representative component of the day-to-day operating performance of our business.
