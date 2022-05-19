Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Quipt Home Medical Corp.
  News
  Summary
    QIPT   CA74880P1045

QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP.

(QIPT)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/18 03:59:59 pm EDT
5.810 CAD   +3.01%
08:05aQuipt Home Medical to Present at the LD Micro Invitational
NE
05/17Quipt Home Medical Seeks Acquisitions
CI
05/17TRANSCRIPT : Quipt Home Medical Corp., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, May 17, 2022
CI
Quipt Home Medical to Present at the LD Micro Invitational

05/19/2022 | 08:05am EDT
Westlake Village, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2022) - Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: QIPT) (TSXV: QIPT) (the "Company" or "Quipt"), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, announced today that it will be presenting at the 12th annual Invitational on Tuesday, June 7th 12:00 PM PT at the Four Seasons Westlake Village.

Greg Crawford, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be giving the presentation.

"We are proud to be hosting our 12th annual installment of the Invitational at a new and fantastic venue no less. I want to build on the incredible momentum generated from last October. Quipt will no question be one of the standouts at event, and we are excited to have them update our patrons." stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the investors' section of the company's website at www.quipthomemedical.com. The webcast will also be available for replay on the company's website following the event.

Event: LD Micro Invitational

Date: Tuesday, June 7th

Time: 12:00 PM PT/ 3 PM ET

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Invitational (XII)
The 2022 LD Micro Invitational will be held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village from June 7th to the 9th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

For more info, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers.

Dean@ldmicro.com

About Quipt Home Medical Corp.

The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility and other chronic health conditions. The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Company's organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient's services and making life easier for the patient.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

Contact:

Cole Stevens
VP of Corporate Development
Quipt Home Medical Corp.
859-300-6455
cole.stevens@myquipt.com

Gregory Crawford
Chief Executive Officer
Quipt Home Medical Corp.
859-300-6455
investorinfo@myquipt.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124594


© Newsfilecorp 2022
