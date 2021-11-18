Stocks2Watch to Host Investor Luncheon with Special Guest, Bruce Campbell from StoneCastle Investment Management, Tuesday November 30th

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2021) - Stocks2Watch Investor Series today announced their agenda is set for the Investor Luncheon with Special Guest, Bruce Campbell from StoneCastle Investment Management, Tuesday November 30. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to register now to attend the Luncheon.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://app.livestorm.co/stocks2watch/investor-luncheon-nov-30

Gain market insight, find investment opportunities, and consider investing in StoneCastle's various funds… all safely in the comfort of your office/home using our latest technology. Confirmed Investor & Finance Professionals will receive a gift certificate to order in lunch on Tuesday, November 30.

LUNCHEON AGENDA: (Eastern Time)

12:00PM: Market Outlook - Bruce Campbell, Portfolio Manager at StoneCastle

12:20PM: Quipt Home Medical (Healthcare) TSX.V: QIPT

12:40PM: PlantFuel Life (Life Science) CSE: FUEL

1:00PM: Levitee Labs (Healthcare) CSE: LVT

1:20PM: New "Stocks2Watch" Picks by Bruce Campbell, Portfolio Manager at StoneCastle

Registration Open to Investors and Finance Professionals >>> This event is suitable for private investors, brokers, fund managers, financial institutions, funds, buy & sell side analysts, influencers, newsletter writers and journalists. The event is not suitable for people pursuing commercial opportunities.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://app.livestorm.co/stocks2watch/investor-luncheon-nov-30

ABOUT STOCKS2WATCH:

Stocks2Watch hosts online and in-person interactive events for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors. To learn more about Stocks2Watch and view a complete list of events, please visit www.stocks2watch.ca

NEXT LUNCHEON: Scheduled for Thursday January 20th

CONTACT:

Neil Lock,

info@stocks2watch.ca

604-410-4888

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/104215