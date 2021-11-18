Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Quipt Home Medical Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QIPT   CA74880P1045

QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP.

(QIPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stocks2Watch to Host Investor Luncheon with Special Guest, Bruce Campbell from StoneCastle Investment Management, Tuesday November 30th

11/18/2021 | 01:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2021) - Stocks2Watch Investor Series today announced their agenda is set for the Investor Luncheon with Special Guest, Bruce Campbell from StoneCastle Investment Management, Tuesday November 30. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to register now to attend the Luncheon.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://app.livestorm.co/stocks2watch/investor-luncheon-nov-30

Gain market insight, find investment opportunities, and consider investing in StoneCastle's various funds… all safely in the comfort of your office/home using our latest technology. Confirmed Investor & Finance Professionals will receive a gift certificate to order in lunch on Tuesday, November 30.

LUNCHEON AGENDA: (Eastern Time)

12:00PM: Market Outlook - Bruce Campbell, Portfolio Manager at StoneCastle
12:20PM: Quipt Home Medical (Healthcare) TSX.V: QIPT
12:40PM: PlantFuel Life (Life Science) CSE: FUEL
1:00PM: Levitee Labs (Healthcare) CSE: LVT
1:20PM: New "Stocks2Watch" Picks by Bruce Campbell, Portfolio Manager at StoneCastle

Registration Open to Investors and Finance Professionals >>> This event is suitable for private investors, brokers, fund managers, financial institutions, funds, buy & sell side analysts, influencers, newsletter writers and journalists. The event is not suitable for people pursuing commercial opportunities.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://app.livestorm.co/stocks2watch/investor-luncheon-nov-30

ABOUT STOCKS2WATCH:

Stocks2Watch hosts online and in-person interactive events for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors. To learn more about Stocks2Watch and view a complete list of events, please visit www.stocks2watch.ca

NEXT LUNCHEON: Scheduled for Thursday January 20th

CONTACT:

Neil Lock,
info@stocks2watch.ca
604-410-4888

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/104215


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP.
01:45pStocks2Watch to Host Investor Luncheon with Special Guest, Bruce Campbell from StoneCas..
NE
11/17QUIPT HOME MEDICAL : ACQUISITION PROVIDES QUIPT EXPANSIONARY OPPORTUNITY INTO ADDITIONAL L..
PU
11/17Quipt Announces Strategic Acquisition of Biomedical Services Company in the Southeaster..
GL
11/16QUIPT HOME MEDICAL : ANNOUNCES EXECUTION OF LOI TO ACQUIRE LEADING RESPIRATORY SUPPLIER WI..
PU
11/16Quipt up 5.4%, Announces Execution of LOI To Acquire Leading Respiratory Supplier in Mi..
MT
11/16Quipt Announces Execution of LOI To Acquire Leading Respiratory Supplier in Midwestern ..
MT
11/12QUIPT HOME MEDICAL : Decision Document (Final)
PU
11/12QUIPT HOME MEDICAL : Non-issuer's submission to jurisdiction and appointment of agent
PU
11/09QUIPT CONTINUES NATIONAL EXPANSION WITH CLOSING OF STRATEGIC ACQUISITION IN CENTRAL ILL..
PU
11/09Quipt Continues National Expansion With Strategic Acquisition in Central Illinois
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 127 M 100 M 100 M
Net income 2021 -5,83 M -4,61 M -4,61 M
Net cash 2021 5,22 M 4,12 M 4,12 M
P/E ratio 2021 -38,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 281 M 223 M 223 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,18x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Quipt Home Medical Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 8,44 CAD
Average target price 11,83 CAD
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory J. Crawford Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hardik Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Mark Miles Vice President-Technology
Jerry Kirn Vice President-Operations
Mark Alan Greenberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP.31.06%223
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION35.77%122 496
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.48.28%75 846
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS42.34%27 727
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-20.18%19 509
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-16.48%18 864