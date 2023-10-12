TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS), a premier Microsoft Solutions Provider and Payment Solutions Provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of two new directors to the board of directors (the “Board”) of the Company, effective immediately. The Company welcomes Nick Lim and Darcy Morris as directors of the Company as the result of a process to refresh the Board in light of concerns raised by certain shareholders of the Company. Additionally, Phil Sorgen has resigned.

Mike Reinhart, Quisitive CEO, commented: “Nick and Darcy bring extensive knowledge and experience to complement the capabilities of the Board. We are also extremely grateful to Phil for his valuable contributions to the Company.”

As a result of the changes to the Board, the Board is comprised of six directors: Mike Reinhart, the CEO; and five directors the Board has determined to be independent: Dave Guebert (Audit Chair), Laurie Goldberg, Amy Brandt, Nick Lim and Darcy Morris.

Nick Lim is a Managing Director of FAX Capital Corp. (“FAX”), which he joined in 2019, and has approximately 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining FAX, Mr. Lim spent two years with Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s investment management subsidiary, where he served as Vice President focused on private investments, credit investments and real estate. Prior to that, Mr. Lim served seven years at Brookfield Asset Management in the private equity group and public securities group as a member of their respective investment teams. While at Brookfield, Mr. Lim was involved in the turnaround of North American Palladium, a publicly-listed specialty metals company. Mr. Lim is currently a board member of Carson Dunlop & Associates Ltd., a leading home inspection services and technology platform, and previously sat on the boards of Toys “R” Us Canada and Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company. Mr. Lim graduated from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor in Applied Science (Industrial Engineering) and is a CFA Charterholder.

Darcy Morris has served as the Chief Executive Officer and Co-President of Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners (“Ewing Morris”) since co-founding the company in 2011. Darcy is currently on the board of directors of The Caldwell Partners International Inc. and previously served on the board of ZCL Composites Inc. and Cedar Realty Trust. In addition, he is the former Chair of the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) Foundation and former Treasurer of the Toronto Public Library Foundation. Prior to co-founding Ewing, Darcy was a Portfolio Manager at MacDougall, MacDougall & MacTier Inc. and an Associate at Burgundy Asset Management. Darcy received an Honours Bachelor of Arts (Political Studies) degree from Queen's University in 2004 and was awarded the Canadian Investment Manager designation in 2010.

