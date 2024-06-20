TORONTO, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft Cloud and AI solutions provider, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the 2024 Board Americas Solution Partner of the Year award for the second year in a row. This accolade is a testament to Quisitive's commitment to excellence and its innovative approach to implementing Board International’s (“Board”) solutions that drive transformational outcomes for its clients.



The Board Solution Partner of the Year award recognizes partners who have demonstrated exceptional skill in navigating complex digital landscapes and delivering comprehensive solutions that generate business value. Quisitive was recognized for its dedication to client success and its expertise in leveraging Board's intelligent planning solutions, particularly for the healthcare industry. Spanning over a decade, Quisitive’s partnership with Board continues to evolve as the two companies collaborated this year on a joint offering to enhance the planning, forecasting, and reporting capabilities within the Dynamics 365 Finance and MazikCare platform for the healthcare and life sciences sector.

The award was announced at the Board Beyond conference in Boston, Massachusetts. The summit gathered Board’s partner organizations from across the Americas. Quisitive’s Vice President of Artificial Intelligence, Jimmy Ledbetter, was featured on the “Navigating AI Maturity in 2024 and Beyond” panel.

Throughout the past year, Quisitive has successfully implemented Board solutions across a variety of industries, helping organizations harness the power of data and analytics to make more informed business decisions. Quisitive's approach combines strategic insight with technical expertise, ensuring that each implementation is tailored to the unique business needs of the client and generates immediate impact. Quisitive remains committed to its mission of guiding companies through their digital transformation journeys and unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation.

“We are proud to once again recognize Quisitive as our Board Americas Solution Partner of the Year for 2024. Quisitive’s dedication to driving innovation and delivering exceptional results for their customers aligns perfectly with Board’s values. Their deep expertise in implementing and extending Board’s Intelligent Planning Platform showcases their commitment to excellence. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership and exploring new opportunities together,” said Chris Wheeler, Vice President, Alliance & Channel, Board Americas.

“Quisitive remains committed to our longstanding partnership with Board, including driving financial planning and analysis innovation in the healthcare and life sciences space through our deep understanding of the Microsoft platform,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. “We continue to leverage our Dynamics 365 expertise and our MazikCare solution to deliver business value to joint customers in partnership with Board. We are honored to receive this award for the second year in a row and look forward to integrating our expertise to drive future opportunities.”

