Quisitive Recognized as a 2021 TSX ‘Venture 50' Company

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS), a premier Microsoft Solutions Provider, has been named one of the 2021 ‘Venture 50’ companies by the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).

The Venture 50 is the TSXV’s flagship ranking that showcases the top 10 performing listed companies from five industry sectors: clean technology and life sciences, diversified industries, energy, mining, and technology. Companies are selected based on a ranking formula with equal weighting given to return on investment, market cap growth, trading volume, and analyst coverage.

“We are honored to be recognized and ranked as a top technology company on the TSX Venture Exchange,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. “Thanks to our supportive shareholders and the continued hard work of our employees and partners, we have been able to drive significant growth over the past few years. Going into 2021, we are poised for additional success as we look to scale our flagship LedgerPay solution while continuing to provide innovative cloud solutions to customers.”

For a short video of CEO Mike Reinhart acknowledging Quisitive’s recognition as a Venture 50 company, please click here.

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS) is a premier Microsoft solutions provider that helps enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the Microsoft cloud: Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft O365. Quisitive also provides proprietary SaaS solutions such as emPerform™ and LedgerPay that complement the Microsoft platform. Quisitive serves clients globally from offices in the U.S and Canada. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

