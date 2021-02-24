Log in
QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS, INC.

(QUIS)
Quisitive Recognized as a 2021 TSX ‘Venture 50' Company

02/24/2021 | 10:04am EST
TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS), a premier Microsoft Solutions Provider, has been named one of the 2021 ‘Venture 50’ companies by the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).

The Venture 50 is the TSXV’s flagship ranking that showcases the top 10 performing listed companies from five industry sectors: clean technology and life sciences, diversified industries, energy, mining, and technology. Companies are selected based on a ranking formula with equal weighting given to return on investment, market cap growth, trading volume, and analyst coverage.

“We are honored to be recognized and ranked as a top technology company on the TSX Venture Exchange,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. “Thanks to our supportive shareholders and the continued hard work of our employees and partners, we have been able to drive significant growth over the past few years. Going into 2021, we are poised for additional success as we look to scale our flagship LedgerPay solution while continuing to provide innovative cloud solutions to customers.”

For a short video of CEO Mike Reinhart acknowledging Quisitive’s recognition as a Venture 50 company, please click here.

About Quisitive:
Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS) is a premier Microsoft solutions provider that helps enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the Microsoft cloud: Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft O365. Quisitive also provides proprietary SaaS solutions such as emPerform™ and LedgerPay that complement the Microsoft platform. Quisitive serves clients globally from offices in the U.S and Canada. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

Quisitive Investor Contact
Matt Glover and John Yi
Gateway Investor Relations
QUIS@gatewayir.com
949-574-3860

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to proposed activities and strategy. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to successfully execute the LedgerPay strategy, additional steps needed to achieve the general marketability and commercialization of LedgerPay, the ability to successfully execute on the Company's corporate strategies, the limited history of operations of the Company's LedgerPay business and future business strategy, and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include those factors described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated May 15, 2020 available on SEDAR. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49,5 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -17,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 206 M 206 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,16x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,38 CAD
Last Close Price 1,34 CAD
Spread / Highest target 41,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Reinhart Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
David D. Guebert Independent Director
Gordon A. McMillan Independent Director
Philip Sorgen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS, INC.22.94%206
ACCENTURE PLC-1.92%162 485
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.10%152 186
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.99%107 560
INFOSYS LIMITED0.84%74 187
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.92%73 634
