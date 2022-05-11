Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QUIS   CA74881G1037

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS, INC.

(QUIS)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/10 03:59:59 pm EDT
0.6700 CAD   -1.47%
08:31aQUISITIVE SETS FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS CALL FOR WEDNESDAY, MAY 25, 2022 AT 4 : 30 p.m. ET
GL
05/04Quisitive Achieves Microsoft Cloud Security Advanced Specialization
GL
04/20TRANSCRIPT : Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Apr 20, 2022
CI
Quisitive Sets First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call for Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET

05/11/2022 | 08:31am EDT
TORONTO, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions and payment solutions provider, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 25th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Quisitive management will host the earnings call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Webcast Link: Here
Toll Free dial-in: 1-877-704-4453
International dial-in: 1-201-389-0920

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time, and will expire after June 8, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921        
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13729948

About Quisitive:
Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Centering on our LedgerPay product suite, our Payments Solutions business leverages the Microsoft Azure cloud to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

Quisitive Investor Contact
Matt Glover and John Yi
Gateway Investor Relations
QUIS@gatewayir.com
949-574-3860

Tami Anders
Chief of Staff
tami.anders@quisitive.com


