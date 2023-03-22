Advanced search
QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS, INC.

(QUIS)
2023-03-21
0.5300 CAD   -1.85%
Quisitive Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call for Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET

03/22/2023 | 08:33am EDT
TORONTO, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions provider and payments solutions provider, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, April 4th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Quisitive management will host the earnings call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time)
Webcast Link: Here
Toll Free dial-in: 1-877-704-4453
International dial-in: 1-201-389-0920

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day and will expire after April 18, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13736735

About Quisitive:
Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft cloud platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Our Payments Solutions division leverages the PayiQ platform powered by Microsoft Azure to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

Quisitive Investor Contact
Matt Glover and John Yi
Gateway Investor Relations
QUIS@gatewayir.com
949-574-3860

Tami Anders
Chief of Staff
tami.anders@quisitive.com


