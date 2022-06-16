Log in
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-06-16 pm EDT
0.5700 CAD   -10.94%
QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY : FY2021 Financial Statement
PU
05/26Quisitive Technology Solutions Rises 5%, Raymond James Lowers Price Target
MT
05/26Scotiabank Notes 'Solid' Q1 Results by Quisitive Technology; Cuts Price Target
MT
Quisitive Technology : FY2021 Financial Statement

06/16/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As at and for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise noted)

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS, INC.

Consolidated Financial Statements

December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars)

Index

Page

Independent Auditors' Report to the Shareholders

F-2

Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

F-6

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

F-7

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

F-8

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

F-9

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

F-10

F-1

KPMG LLP

Vaughan Metropolitan Centre

100 New Park Place, Suite 1400

Vaughan ON L4K 0J3

Canada

Tel 905-265-5900

Fax 905-265-6390

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

To the Shareholders of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc.

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (the Entity), which comprise:

  • the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
  • the consolidated statements of comprehensive loss for the years then ended
  • the consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity for the years then ended
  • the consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended
  • and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies

(Hereinafter referred to as the "financial statements").

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Entity as at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements" section of our auditors' report.

We are independent of the Entity in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KPMG LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership and member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee.

KPMG Canada provides services to KPMG LLP.

F-2

Page 2

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. Other information comprises:

  • the information included in Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with the relevant Canadian Securities Commissions.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit and remain alert for indications that the other information appears to be materially misstated.

We obtained the information included in Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with the relevant Canadian Securities Commissions as at the date of this auditors' report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in the auditors' report.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Entity's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Entity or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Entity's financial reporting process.

F-3

Page 3

Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
    The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Entity's internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Entity's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors' report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors' report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Entity to cease to continue as a going concern.

F-4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 21:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
