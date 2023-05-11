Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    QUIS   CA74881G1037

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS, INC.

(QUIS)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:58:36 2023-05-10 pm EDT
0.4300 CAD   +2.38%
08:31aQuisitive to Host Investor Day on June 14, 2023
GL
05/08Quisitive Sets First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call For Tuesday, May 16, 2023 At 8 : 30 a.m. ET
GL
04/18Quisitive Technology Solutions Notes Work Completed in the Manufacturing Sector
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quisitive to Host Investor Day on June 14, 2023

05/11/2023 | 08:31am EDT
TORONTO, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions provider and payments solutions provider, will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Microsoft Technology Center in Toronto, Ontario. Presentations are scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time and end at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Quisitive executive leadership will update attendees on the company’s business strategy, growth drivers, and conduct product demonstrations of PayiQ and MazikCare. Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear customer testimonials, market insights from global payments industry experts and participate in a question-and-answer session.

In-person attendees can RSVP for the event by emailing the company’s investor relations team at QUIS@gatewayir.com or by calling 949-574-3860. The event will be available for replay in the Investor Relations section of Quisitive’s website.

About Quisitive:
Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft cloud platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Our Payments Solutions division leverages the PayiQ platform powered by Microsoft Azure to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

Quisitive Investor Contact
Matt Glover and John Yi
Gateway Investor Relations
QUIS@gatewayir.com
949-574-3860


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 203 M - -
Net income 2023 -1,42 M - -
Net Debt 2023 62,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 122 M 122 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
EV / Sales 2024 0,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 0,43 CAD
Average target price 1,43 CAD
Spread / Average Target 233%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Reinhart Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Meriwether Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
David D. Guebert Independent Director
Laurie Goldberg Independent Director
Amy C. Brandt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS, INC.-44.16%122
ACCENTURE PLC0.77%169 813
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.92%146 755
SIEMENS AG15.06%129 765
IBM-14.00%110 800
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.55%88 826
