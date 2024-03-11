TORONTO, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a trusted Microsoft solutions provider and three-time Microsoft Healthcare Partner of the Year award winner is excited to announce its participation at the 2024 HIMSS Conference on March 11-15 in Orlando, Florida, alongside Microsoft. Quisitive will join Microsoft showcasing their innovative MazikCare AI-based healthcare solutions and featuring CEO Mike Reinhart as a panelist in a thought-provoking discussion on the role of generative AI in advancing healthcare delivery.



The HIMSS conference, renowned as the premier healthcare information and technology event, attracts healthcare professionals, industry leaders, and technology innovators from around the globe. With a focus on advancing healthcare through technology, the conference provides a platform for collaboration, education, and innovation.

Quisitive is proud to join Microsoft in Booth 3161 in Hall B, where attendees will have the opportunity to experience live AI solution demos and interact with Quisitive and Microsoft experts to discuss solutions to pressing challenges facing healthcare organizations. From leveraging AI to enhancing security and compliance, Quisitive and Microsoft will showcase their commitment to driving innovation.

As part of the conference program, Quisitive CEO, Mike Reinhart, will join an industry panel discussion on March 14 at 10:00 ET. The session, titled "Using Generative AI in Healthcare: Opportunities and Best Practices," will delve into the transformative potential of AI in healthcare and highlight best practices for its implementation. Reinhart's participation underscores Quisitive's expertise in AI-driven solutions and its dedication to advancing healthcare through technology.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Microsoft at the HIMSS conference and showcase our joint efforts in driving innovation in healthcare," said Mike Reinhart, CEO of Quisitive. "Through our tight collaboration with Microsoft, we're revolutionizing healthcare delivery. Together, we're closing care gaps, improving patient experiences, and delivering impactful results in real-time.”

To book a meeting at the conference: https://info.quisitive.com/himss-2024/

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft cloud and generative AI platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party industry offerings to generate transformational impact for customers. Specializing in Microsoft Cloud Solutions and AI, Quisitive is dedicated to empowering customers to pioneer innovation and accelerate AI across industries.

For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com

