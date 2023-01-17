Quixant : opens its new office in Crawley, UK

CRAWLEY, UK 06 May 2021: Quixant plc, a world-leading technology outsource partner delivering highly specialised products that combine hardware, software, haptics and mechanical engineering expertise are excited to announce they have recently relocated their South East office from Sevenoaks, Kent to Crawley, West Sussex with the official opening taking place today.

The company built up of two brands; Quixant that designs, develops and engineers gaming computers and software solutions and Densitron which specialises in innovative Human Machine Interaction and display technology.

The new Crawley office provides ample space for 30+ team members from both the Quixant and Densitron brands in an inspiring environment which features the latest technology enablement for improved global collaboration.

Balsham, Cambridge remains the base for Quixant Gaming, where all operations for the gaming division are headquartered.

Jon Jayal, CEO of Quixant plc, said: "We are delighted to have moved into our South East office in Crawley. The vibrant town centre, strong transport links and proximity to Gatwick Airport make it an attractive location for the business. While the trading environment through the pandemic has been challenging, we have remained resilient and are now seeing improved demand for our products which are sold to over 50 countries around the world. As a result, we are pleased to be hiring new roles in the area."

Simon Jones, CEO of Densitron, commented "We strongly believe that the best place for teams to develop and innovate is together in a vibrant and exciting office environment, so we have made this commitment to the future in spite of the short-term uncertainty created by the pandemic."

The new office will be located in the Galleria Building, Station Road, Crawley, RH10 1WW. The office will be open from 8am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday. For more information on the services supplied by Densitron & Quixant, please visit: www.quixant.com & www.densitron.com