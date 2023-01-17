Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Quixant Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QXT   GB00B99PCP71

QUIXANT PLC

(QXT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:07 2023-01-17 am EST
163.50 GBX   -3.54%
Quixant : opens its new office in Crawley, UK

01/17/2023 | 11:40pm EST
CRAWLEY, UK 06 May 2021: Quixant plc, a world-leading technology outsource partner delivering highly specialised products that combine hardware, software, haptics and mechanical engineering expertise are excited to announce they have recently relocated their South East office from Sevenoaks, Kent to Crawley, West Sussex with the official opening taking place today.

The company built up of two brands; Quixant that designs, develops and engineers gaming computers and software solutions and Densitron which specialises in innovative Human Machine Interaction and display technology.

The new Crawley office provides ample space for 30+ team members from both the Quixant and Densitron brands in an inspiring environment which features the latest technology enablement for improved global collaboration.

Balsham, Cambridge remains the base for Quixant Gaming, where all operations for the gaming division are headquartered.

Jon Jayal, CEO of Quixant plc, said: "We are delighted to have moved into our South East office in Crawley. The vibrant town centre, strong transport links and proximity to Gatwick Airport make it an attractive location for the business. While the trading environment through the pandemic has been challenging, we have remained resilient and are now seeing improved demand for our products which are sold to over 50 countries around the world. As a result, we are pleased to be hiring new roles in the area."

Simon Jones, CEO of Densitron, commented "We strongly believe that the best place for teams to develop and innovate is together in a vibrant and exciting office environment, so we have made this commitment to the future in spite of the short-term uncertainty created by the pandemic."

The new office will be located in the Galleria Building, Station Road, Crawley, RH10 1WW. The office will be open from 8am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday. For more information on the services supplied by Densitron & Quixant, please visit: www.quixant.com & www.densitron.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Quixant plc published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 04:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 120 M - -
Net income 2022 7,00 M - -
Net cash 2022 12,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 1,32%
Capitalization 133 M 133 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 207
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart QUIXANT PLC
Duration : Period :
Quixant Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUIXANT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,01 $
Average target price 3,20 $
Spread / Average Target 59,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Francis Jayal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Johannes Jacobus Olivier Chief Financial Officer
Francis David Small Non-Executive Chairman
Carol Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Duncan John Penny Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUIXANT PLC0.93%137
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.14.35%42 005
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED4.94%30 277
SANDS CHINA LTD11.00%29 790
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC10.05%26 699
EVOLUTION AB10.18%22 882