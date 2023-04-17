Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. QUIZ plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QUIZ   JE00BZ00SF59

QUIZ PLC

(QUIZ)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:22:10 2023-04-17 am EDT
12.83 GBX   -16.99%
05:16aQuiz shares slump as fashion brand warns on consumer confidence
AN
01/17TRADING UPDATES: Quiz profit to be in line with guidance
AN
01/17QUIZ plc Announces Revenue for the from 1 December 2022 to 31 December 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quiz shares slump as fashion brand warns on consumer confidence

04/17/2023 | 05:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Quiz PLC on Monday reported a solid rise in annual revenue, as the fashion brand benefited from a strong recovery following the removal of Covid-related restrictions, but it warned on the outlook for consumer demand.

Shares in Quiz dropped 8.7% to 14.10 pence on Monday morning in London.

In the financial year ended March 31, the Glasgow-based firm reported revenue of GBP91.7 million. This represented an increase of 17% against the GBP78.4 million achieved the previous year.

Quiz said, "consistent with many other fashion and clothing retailers", year-on-year growth moderated in the latter months of the financial year as inflationary pressures began to impact consumer confidence. As a result, like-for-like revenues in February and March 2023 were lower than the previous year.

Nonetheless, the company said revenue in the final three months of financial 2023 was "broadly consistent" with those generated in the comparable period in financial 2019, the last period unaffected by Covid.

Gross margins for the year were also in line with management expectations and consistent with those recorded in the previous year, Quiz said.

As a result, the firm said it now anticipates to report increased profit in financial 2023, with pretax profit seen at no less than GBP2.0 million. This would be more than double the GBP800,000 reported in financial 2022, if achieved.

Looking further forward, Quiz cautioned that the "widely reported and significant pressures" on consumer spending seen in recent months are expected to continue into the new financial year. This, it said, may impact consumer demand over the coming months and therefore reduces the company's visibility for financial 2024.

Quiz expects to publish its results for the year ended March 31 in July.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about QUIZ PLC
05:16aQuiz shares slump as fashion brand warns on consumer confidence
AN
01/17TRADING UPDATES: Quiz profit to be in line with guidance
AN
01/17QUIZ plc Announces Revenue for the from 1 December 2022 to 31 December 2022
CI
2022Quiz swings to profit in half year amid stronger consumer demand
AN
2022Earnings Flash (QUIZ.L) QUIZ Posts Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP49.4M
MT
2022Earnings Flash (QUIZ.L) QUIZ Reports Fiscal H1 EPS GBX1.19
MT
2022QUIZ plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022Quiz : Trading Update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 95,0 M 118 M 118 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 6,17 M 7,67 M 7,67 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 19,2 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart QUIZ PLC
Duration : Period :
QUIZ plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUIZ PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 15,45 GBX
Average target price 20,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
Managers and Directors
Tarak Ramzan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerard Sweeney Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Alan Cowgill Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Roger Thomas Mather Independent Non-Executive Director
Charlotte Rose O'Sullivan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUIZ PLC6.55%24
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE31.31%491 714
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.14.94%46 828
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-11.14%20 183
MONCLER S.P.A.33.21%19 576
VF CORPORATION-18.58%8 737
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer