Quizam Media : 1st Quarter 2021
QUIZAM MEDIA CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
August 31, 2021 AND 2020
(Unaudited)
The accompanying unaudited interim ﬁnancial statements have been prepared by Management of Quizam Media
CorporaQon and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors
QUIZAM MEDIA CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
As at
As at
August 31,
May 31,
2021
2021
$
$
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
443,602
921,534
Accounts receivable
47,670
67,761
Sales taxes recoverable
7,896
4,724
Prepaid expenses and deposits
135,881
84,938
Inventory (Note 3)
137,879
120,835
Total current assets
772,928
1,199,792
Property and equipment (Note 4)
1,394,085
868,226
Total assets
2,167,013
2,068,018
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
240,125
382,630
Deferred revenue
36,726
21,833
Due to related parties (Note 10)
20,419
23,606
Lease liabilities - Current (Note 16)
445,171
307,244
Total current liabilities
741,441
735,313
Lease liabilities - Long-term (Note 17)
859,875
455,265
Loan payable - Long-term (Note 15)
60,000
60,000
Total liabilities
1,662,316
1,250,578
2
EQUITY
Share capital (Note 5)
24,371,167
24,245,652
Contributed surplus
3,182,498
3,173,032
Deficit
(27,048,968)
(26,601,244)
Total surplus
504,697
817,440
Total liabilities and equity
2,167,013
2,068,018
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD ON OCTOBER 29, 2021
/s/ "Russ Rossi"
/s/ "Jim Rosevear"
Russ Rossi, Director
Jim Rosevear, Director
The Accompanying Notes are an Integral Part of the Consolidated Financial Statements
2
QUIZAM MEDIA CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
The Accompanying Notes are an Integral Part of the Consolidated Financial Statements
All news about QUIZAM MEDIA CORPORATION
Sales 2021
4,06 M
3,18 M
3,18 M
Net income 2021
-1,94 M
-1,51 M
-1,51 M
Net cash 2021
0,10 M
0,08 M
0,08 M
P/E ratio 2021
-3,29x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
2,64 M
2,07 M
2,07 M
EV / Sales 2020
4,78x
EV / Sales 2021
1,99x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
-
