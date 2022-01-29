Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Quizam Media Corporation
  News
  Summary
    QQ   CA7490575015

QUIZAM MEDIA CORPORATION

(QQ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quizam Media : 1st Quarter 2021

01/29/2022 | 08:41pm EST
QUIZAM MEDIA CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED

August 31, 2021 AND 2020

(Unaudited)

The accompanying unaudited interim ﬁnancial statements have been prepared by Management of Quizam Media

CorporaQon and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors

QUIZAM MEDIA CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

As at

As at

August 31,

May 31,

2021

2021

$

$

ASSETS

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

443,602

921,534

Accounts receivable

47,670

67,761

Sales taxes recoverable

7,896

4,724

Prepaid expenses and deposits

135,881

84,938

Inventory (Note 3)

137,879

120,835

Total current assets

772,928

1,199,792

Property and equipment (Note 4)

1,394,085

868,226

Total assets

2,167,013

2,068,018

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

240,125

382,630

Deferred revenue

36,726

21,833

Due to related parties (Note 10)

20,419

23,606

Lease liabilities - Current (Note 16)

445,171

307,244

Total current liabilities

741,441

735,313

Lease liabilities - Long-term (Note 17)

859,875

455,265

Loan payable - Long-term (Note 15)

60,000

60,000

Total liabilities

1,662,316

1,250,578

2

EQUITY

Share capital (Note 5)

24,371,167

24,245,652

Contributed surplus

3,182,498

3,173,032

Deficit

(27,048,968)

(26,601,244)

Total surplus

504,697

817,440

Total liabilities and equity

2,167,013

2,068,018

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD ON OCTOBER 29, 2021

/s/ "Russ Rossi"

/s/ "Jim Rosevear"

Russ Rossi, Director

Jim Rosevear, Director

The Accompanying Notes are an Integral Part of the Consolidated Financial Statements

2

QUIZAM MEDIA CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

The Accompanying Notes are an Integral Part of the Consolidated Financial Statements

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Quizam Media Corporation published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 01:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4,06 M 3,18 M 3,18 M
Net income 2021 -1,94 M -1,51 M -1,51 M
Net cash 2021 0,10 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,29x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,64 M 2,07 M 2,07 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,78x
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart QUIZAM MEDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Quizam Media Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Russell Louis Rossi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Rosevear Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Stephen Alexander Independent Director
Michael J. Skellern Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUIZAM MEDIA CORPORATION-37.50%2
ACCENTURE PLC-17.30%216 681
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.29%181 979
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.63%120 620
INFOSYS LIMITED-10.68%94 220
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-19.19%83 773