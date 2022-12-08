Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Qumu Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QUMU   US7490631030

QUMU CORPORATION

(QUMU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:33 2022-12-08 pm EST
0.5000 USD   -1.94%
03:06pAragon Research Honors Qumu's Rose Bentley with 2022 Women in Technology Award
BU
12/06Qumu Partners with hihaho to Bring More Engagement to Videos
BU
11/15Qumu : Launches Qumu Live￼
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aragon Research Honors Qumu's Rose Bentley with 2022 Women in Technology Award

12/08/2022 | 03:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bentley Recognized in Chief Executive Officer Category

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), the leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, announced today that Rose Bentley has won the 2022 Aragon Research Women in Technology Award for Chief Executive Officer. Bentley joined Qumu in March 2021 as Chief Operating Officer and was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer in April 2022.

The Aragon Research Women in Technology Awards were first bestowed in 2017 and are voted on by Aragon’s Women in Technology Committee, which is composed of women executives across different technology companies. The awards recognize the achievements of women who have demonstrated outstanding personal and professional growth while contributing significantly to advancing the technology industry.

Bentley is being recognized for her role in leading Qumu’s transition from a legacy business model into a cloud-first, Software-as-Service provider of an enterprise-capable platform for creating, managing, distributing and analyzing live and on-demand video at scale. As part of this transition, Bentley has also been instrumental in developing and growing Qumu’s relationships with leading resellers and distributors, optimizing the company’s overall go-to-market performance, establishing and sustaining the company’s outstanding reputation for customer service, and growing Qumu’s revenues.

“It is truly a great honor to receive this award from Aragon Research,” said Bentley. “But I am only enjoying this recognition because of the incredible work of my colleagues at Qumu who consistently demonstrate the commitment, innovative thinking and diligent effort to deliver the results our customers and partners count on us for. It’s a great privilege to lead this team and I’m deeply grateful for all they have done and continue to do to help Qumu grow and prosper,” said Bentley.

Bentley was also recently recognized by The Software Report as one of the Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2022. While guiding Qumu’s transformation, she has also spearheaded Qumu’s “work from wherever, whenever, forever” approach to managing a fully remote, globally distributed team. This included establishing guidelines to help colleagues navigate new work/life balance realities, such as striving to keep Fridays free of meetings and conference calls, setting a “zero expectation of response” for emails received outside working hours and creating a Slack channel devoted to health and wellness tips. Away from work, Bentley serves as a board member for two non-profit organizations, one serving youth and another focused on animal welfare.

The identification of an Aragon Research award winner is not an endorsement by Aragon Research of any vendor, product or service.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, control, deliver, experience and analyze live and asynchronous video at scale. Backed by an experienced team of software and video experts, Qumu’s software enables globally distributed organizations to drive employee, customer and partner engagement, modernizing business by providing more efficient and effective ways to communicate and collaborate.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about QUMU CORPORATION
03:06pAragon Research Honors Qumu's Rose Bentley with 2022 Women in Technology Award
BU
12/06Qumu Partners with hihaho to Bring More Engagement to Videos
BU
11/15Qumu : Launches Qumu Live￼
PU
11/15Qumu Launches Qumu Live
BU
11/15Qumu Corporation Launches Qumu Live
CI
11/10QUMU CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of O..
AQ
10/27Transcript : Qumu Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2022
CI
10/27Qumu Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
10/27Earnings Flash (QUMU) QUMU CORPORATION Reports Q3 Revenue $5.5M, vs. Street Est of $5.2..
MT
10/27Qumu Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended S..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUMU CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -10,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,86x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,15 M 9,15 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart QUMU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Qumu Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUMU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,51 $
Average target price 2,20 $
Spread / Average Target 331%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rose M. Bentley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas A. Krueger Chief Financial Officer
Neil E. Cox Non-Executive Chairman
Andi Mann Chief Technology Officer
Robert F. Olson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUMU CORPORATION-75.95%9
ADOBE INC.-41.60%151 874
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.72%46 050
WORKDAY INC.-39.70%42 336
AUTODESK, INC.-31.24%41 734
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-3.40%34 789