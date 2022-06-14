Proprep Selects Qumu for Video Management and Distribution

Qumu’s Video Engagement Platform Streamlines Curating and Distributing Proprep’s E-Learning Content to STEM Students Worldwide

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), the leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today announced that it is providing Proprep, a leading provider of high quality, customized learning resources, with centralized video management and distribution capabilities via the Qumu Video Engagement Platform.

Proprep helps college students excel in their science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) studies by providing custom-built video tutorials that complement college textbooks and STEM courses. Proprep’s library of more than 12,000 video tutorials and exercises currently covers more than 3,500 college-level courses in multiple STEM categories. The content is available to students via a subscription-based service that enables them to individually explore the library for their specific courses or request customized content based on a course syllabus.

Qumu’s Video Engagement Platform is a SaaS-based enterprise video platform that helps globally distributed enterprises create, control, deliver, experience and analyze live and asynchronous video at scale. The software enables businesses to collaborate with employees, customers and partners in more engaging ways, powered by enterprise-grade quality, reliability, security, and integration that is required by public and private companies alike.

Proprep has also announced a complementary offering, Boost, that will be powered by Qumu’s Video Engagement Platform. Boost is an educator-facing offering that enables university faculty to create course materials and study aids from Proprep’s curated STEM tutorials and practice problems and to produce their own customized video-based course materials.

“The Qumu Video Engagement Platform enables us to deliver the right content to the right people at the right time,” said Rob Weeks, Director of Video Licensing for Proprep. “Qumu has been the key that unlocks the vault of video assets Proprep continues to build,” he added. “With Qumu, we can ingest, tag and sort video content at scale and make it easily searchable with the degree of flexibility and specificity students need to customize study materials based on the institution at which they are enrolled and the courses they are taking.”

Proprep, founded in the United Kingdom in 2019, today has more than 500,000 student and faculty subscribers worldwide. “Our learner and educator customers are located all over the world and need to be able to reliably access our content regardless of where they are and what devices they are using for video playback,” Weeks said. “With Qumu powering distribution of our content, we have been able to minimize latency and buffering issues while maintaining a very high-quality presentation of the course materials. This is critical to ensuring learners stick with the content to realize the improvements in understanding, problem-solving skills and grades that brought them to Proprep in the first place.”

Weeks said that analytics capabilities built into the Qumu Video Engagement Platform will also help Proprep collaborate more productively with the university professors who create Proprep’s video content. “With Qumu, we are able to share not only views per asset, but also where those views are coming from, how many students are viewing them to completion, how widely used the related problem sets are and what students are viewing next, all of which can help us work together with our instructor partners to enrich the value of the STEM content we are providing,” Weeks said.

Proprep’s use of the Qumu Video Engagement Platform began in late 2021, according to Weeks. “We have been really pleased with the ease of onboarding, the support we received from Qumu’s customer service team and the overall quality of the Qumu solution,” he said. “Qumu has proven to be the toolset we need build an accessible library that is easily sortable, curate-able and deliverable to anyone anywhere on any device.”

“We are honored to add Proprep as Qumu customer,” said Rose Bentley, President and CEO of Qumu. “Proprep is doing important and valuable work to support STEM students and educators and to enhance the already proven value of video as an educational tool. Online learning has been increasingly in the spotlight in the last two years and we are thrilled to be working with Proprep to help make it more accessible and effective.”

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, control, deliver, experience and analyze live and asynchronous video at scale. Backed by an experienced team of software and video experts, Qumu’s software enables globally distributed organizations to drive employee, customer and partner engagement, modernizing business by providing more efficient and effective ways to communicate and collaborate.

Proprep is an education technology company with operations in the UK and US. Since its inception in 2019, the company has helped more than 500,000 STEM students worldwide maximize their academic potential. Proprep focuses on customized e-learning resources, specifically bite-sized video tutorials taught in whiteboard technology. Proprep is a subsidiary of Kvasir Education, listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the symbol KVSR.

