QUMU CORPORATION

QUMU CORPORATION

(QUMU)
Qumu : Adds Seasoned Silicon Valley Marketing Executive to Leadership Team

02/11/2021 | 09:17am EST
Jennifer Pockell Dimas Brings SaaS Growth Expertise to Accelerate Customer Momentum

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology for organizations of all sizes, today announced that Jennifer Pockell Dimas has joined the Qumu leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer. Dimas will lead the marketing function at a crucial time as Qumu makes strategic investments in its market-facing functions to accelerate momentum in the booming video marketplace.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005539/en/

Qumu Chief Marketing Officer, Jennifer Pockell Dimas (Photo: Business Wire)

Qumu Chief Marketing Officer, Jennifer Pockell Dimas (Photo: Business Wire)

“As a growth CMO with 20-plus years driving B2B technology marketing performance, Jen brings exactly the talent and experience Qumu needs to execute our aggressive growth plan,” said TJ Kennedy, president and CEO of Qumu. “In addition to her deep SaaS experience and stellar reputation as an energetic, dynamic leader, Jen is an expert in creating data-driven marketing programs centered on the customer. She’s building a high-performance team that will partner with sales and customer success to drive Qumu’s go-to-market growth.”

Prior to Qumu, Dimas held leadership roles at multiple B2B technology companies, including Gigster, Egnyte, Plex Systems and Polycom, where she was instrumental in building marketing programs that drove rapid growth. Under Qumu’s new “Work from Wherever, Forever structure, she will lead a global team from her home office in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“Qumu’s customers are on the front lines of enterprise video adoption, and I’m thrilled to lead a world-class marketing team that will bring their stories to life,” said Dimas. “The major shift in remote work and demand for video collaboration positions Qumu to deliver greater value for our existing customers – and to increase our footprint in a massive global market. Enterprises have just undergone a crash course in using video for individual and team meetings. And many are ready to take it to the next level: streaming from anywhere, at higher quality and scale, while better managing large libraries of video content.”

Please visit Qumu.com for more information about Qumu’s Work from Wherever, Forever policy and career opportunities, including more than 20 open positions.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” or “estimate” or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Such forward-looking statements include, for example, statements about: the expected use and adoption of video in the enterprise, and the demand for the Company’s products or software. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements include the risk factors described in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, any subsequently filed Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Qumu assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
