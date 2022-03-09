Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Qumu Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QUMU   US7490631030

QUMU CORPORATION

(QUMU)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/22 10:04:29 am
1.73 USD   +2.37%
09:42aQUMU : Named Top Streaming Engine By Wainhouse Research
PU
09:16aQumu Named a Top Streaming Engine by Wainhouse Research
BU
02/25QUMU CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Qumu : Named Top Streaming Engine By Wainhouse Research

03/09/2022 | 09:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Evaluation based on completeness of solution and extensibility

MINNEAPOLIS - March 9, 2022 - Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today announced it has been positioned by Wainhouse Research, LLC in the Top Right Quadrant of the 2022 State of the Market for Enterprise Streaming Solutions report for the sixth time.

The report features the Wainhouse Enterprise Streaming Technology Landscape, which segments vendors into categories based on their completeness of solution and extensibility. Wainhouse places Qumu in the Streaming Engine category. According to the report, these platforms are purpose-built to enable enterprise streaming on a turnkey basis with an open approach that enables them to extend functionality through integration with third-party technologies.

With flexible hybrid work, organizations are looking for better ways to effectively engage with employees. IT teams are facing growing demand to supply their teams with robust enterprise video solutions that allow organizations to embrace a work from anywhere culture. Top streaming engines can flex and scale to the organizations unique environment, helping to more readily bridge the gaps of hybrid work.

Steve Vonder Haar, senior analyst at Wainhouse Research

We're honored to be named a Top Streaming Engine in the industry. Over the past year, focus has never been sharper on delivering a smarter, more reliable video platform. We proudly have supported and will continue to support our customers as they leverage video to achieve business goals and engage employees while making the swift shift to hybrid work models.

TJ Kennedy, CEO and President of Qumu

The report forecast that the market for enterprise streaming solutions and services will reach $1.56 Billion (U.S.) by 2025. [1]

For more information about Qumu, visit Qumu.com.

[1] Wainhouse Research LLC. 2022 State of the Market - Enterprise Streaming Solutions and Services by Steve Vander Haar. The report highlights results from Wainhouse's market forecasts and End User Survey of 2,001 respondents conducted in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, control, deliver, experience and analyze live and asynchronous video at scale. Backed by an experienced team of software and video experts, Qumu's software enables globally distributed organizations to drive employee, customer and partner engagement, modernizing business by providing more efficient and effective ways to communicate and collaborate.

About Wainhouse Research

Wainhouse Research is an independent analyst firm that focuses on critical issues in the unified communications and collaboration market. The company provides end-to-end coverage of the UC&C industry, with areas of focus covering unified communications, enterprise video, meeting room collaboration, personal & web-based collaboration, and audio conferencing market segments. The company acts as a trusted advisor providing strategic advice and direction for both the UC&C industry and its enterprise users. http://www.wainhouse.com.

Contact details

Qumu Media Contact:
Ashley Paula-Legge
Big Valley Marketing for Qumu
alegge@bigvalley.co
+1 707-972-0073

Qumu Investor Contact:
Matt Glover or Tom Colton
Gateway Investor Relations
QUMU@gatewayir.com
+1 949-574-3860

Disclaimer

Qumu Corporation published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 14:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about QUMU CORPORATION
09:42aQUMU : Named Top Streaming Engine By Wainhouse Research
PU
09:16aQumu Named a Top Streaming Engine by Wainhouse Research
BU
02/25QUMU CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/24QUMU SETS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-EN : 30 p.m. ET
BU
02/23New Capabilities Empower System Administrators to Do More With the Qumu Video Engagemen..
BU
02/23Qumu Corporation Unveils the Latest Capabilities for the Qumu Video Engagement Platform..
CI
01/18Aragon Research Positions Qumu in the Leader Section of the 2022 Research Globe for Ent..
BU
2021QUMU CORP : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balanc..
AQ
2021Qumu Named a Finalist in 2021-22 Cloud Awards
BU
2021Qumu Corporation Announces New Partnership with Kollective
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUMU CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 24,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -17,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,70x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29,8 M 29,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,23x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 114
Free-Float -
Chart QUMU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Qumu Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUMU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,69 $
Average target price 4,25 $
Spread / Average Target 151%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
T. J. Kennedy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas A. Krueger Chief Financial Officer
Neil E. Cox Non-Executive Chairman
Andi Mann Chief Technology Officer
Rose M. Bentley Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUMU CORPORATION-20.28%30
ADOBE INC.-23.90%203 553
WORKDAY INC.-19.50%55 195
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.84%46 310
AUTODESK, INC.-29.20%43 104
DATADOG, INC.-28.62%39 907