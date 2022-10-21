Advanced search
    QUMU   US7490631030

QUMU CORPORATION

(QUMU)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-20 pm EDT
0.8600 USD   -2.27%
Qumu Sets Third Quarter Conference Call For Thursday, October 27, 2022 At 4 : 30 p.m. ET
BU
10/12Qumu : From the desk of Rose Bentley - Form 8-K
PU
10/12Qumu Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Qumu Sets Third Quarter Conference Call for Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET

10/21/2022 | 08:02am EDT
Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today announced that it will hold its conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Financial results for the third quarter will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Qumu executive management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, October 27, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
Participants will need to register to receive dial-in information to the call, and may do so by visiting
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI807fbf299aa44f1192b19c2c4a86ad99.

Investors can also access a webcast of the live conference call by linking through the investor relations section of the Qumu website at https://ir.qumu.com. The webcast will be archived on Qumu’s website for one year.

About Qumu

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. The Qumu Cloud platform enables global organizations to drive human engagement, increase access to and insights from video use, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -13,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,18x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15,4 M 15,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 94,6%
Managers and Directors
Rose M. Bentley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas A. Krueger Chief Financial Officer
Neil E. Cox Non-Executive Chairman
Andi Mann Chief Technology Officer
Robert F. Olson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUMU CORPORATION-58.49%15
ADOBE INC.-47.13%140 576
AUTODESK, INC.-29.65%42 703
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-24.48%38 949
WORKDAY INC.-46.77%37 230
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-6.33%34 352