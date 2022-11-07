Quoin Pharmaceuticals : EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 6-K

EXPLANATORY NOTE

Annual General Meeting

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting on November 3, 2022 (the "Meeting"), at which the Company's ordinary shareholders and ADS holders approved the following, as described in further detail in Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Form 6-K furnished by the Company to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 21, 2022 (the "Proxy Statement"):

1. The reelection of each of Michael Myers, Denise Carter, Joseph Cooper, James Culverwell, Dennis H. Langer, Natalie Leong, and Michael Sember to serve on the Board of Directors of the Company until the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders.

2. The increase of the Company's registered share capital from 50,000,000,000 ordinary shares (of no par value) to 500,000,000,000 ordinary shares (of no par value), and the adoption of an amendment to the Company's Articles of Association to reflect such increase, in the form attached as Annex A to the Proxy Statement.

3. The appointment of Marcum LLP ("Marcum") to serve as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm until the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders.

Change in Company's Certifying Accountant

Based on information provided by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, Friedman LLP ("Friedman"), effective September 1, 2022, Friedman combined with Marcum . On September 21, 2022, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company recommended the appointment of Marcum to serve as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the year ending December 31, 2022, and the Board recommended the approval of such appointment by the shareholders at the Meeting . At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company approved of the appointment of Marcum to serve as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm until the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders.

As described herein, the change in independent registered public accounting firm is not the result of any disagreement with Friedman.

Friedman's audit report dated April 13, 2022 (except for Notes 2 and 17 as to which the date is August 2, 2022) relating to the consolidated financial statements of the Company as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 and for the years then ended, includes an emphasis of a matter regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Management's plan regarding this matter was described in Note 2, and the financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern.

During the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 and through the subsequent interim period preceding the expiry of Friedman's engagement as external auditor, there were: (i) no disagreements with Friedman on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which if not resolved to Friedman's satisfaction would have caused it to make reference thereto in connection with its reports on the financial statements for such years, and (ii) no reportable events of the type described in Item 16F(a)(1)(v) of Form 20-F.

During the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 and through the subsequent interim period preceding Marcum's appointment as external auditor neither the Company nor anyone on its behalf consulted with Marcum with respect of a disagreement (as defined in Instruction 4 to Item 16F of Form 20-F) or an event of the type described in Item 16F(a)(1)(v) of Form 20-F.