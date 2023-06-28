UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 22, 2023

QUOIN PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. (Translation of registrant's name into English)

State of Israel 001-37846 92-2593104 (State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

42127 Pleasant Forest Court Ashburn, VA 20148-7349 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (703) 980-4182

Not applicable (Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered American Depositary Shares, each representing five thousand (5,000) Ordinary Shares, no par value per share QNRX The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Ordinary Shares, no par value per share* N/A

* Not for trading, but only in connection with the registration of the American Depositary Shares pursuant to requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.¨

Item 3.03 Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.

In order to comply with the minimum bid price requirement of The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq"), on June 22, 2023, the Board of Directors of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (the "Company") approved the change in the ratio of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") evidencing ordinary shares, no par value ("Ordinary Shares"), from one ADS representing five thousand (5,000) Ordinary Shares to one ADS representing sixty thousand (60,000) Ordinary Shares (the "Ratio Change"). The Ratio Change will result in a one for twelve split of issued and outstanding ADSs, and it will have no effect on the Ordinary Shares. The Ratio Change will be effective on or about July 17, 2023. Although the market price per ADS is expected to increase proportionally, the Company can give no assurance that the Ratio Change will result in the Company satisfying and maintaining the minimum bid price requirement of Nasdaq.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, hereunto duly authorized.