    QIS   CA7490931002

QUORUM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(QIS)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:08:00 2023-01-25 pm EST
0.7900 CAD   +3.95%
05:01pQuorum Announces Enhanced Integration with Nissan
GL
05:00pQuorum Announces Enhanced Integration with Nissan
AQ
01/23Quorum Announces new GM SAVI Integration
GL
Quorum Announces Enhanced Integration with Nissan

01/25/2023 | 05:01pm EST
Also laying the foundation for building the next generation of integrations to Quorum’s DMS

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS:TSXV) (“Quorum” or the “Company”), a North American SaaS Software and Services company providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) rely on for their operations, is pleased to announce that they have completed the rollout of Version 4.6 of the Nissan and Infiniti North America DMS integration. Version 4.6 provides all parties with a more reliable and complete dataset in all areas of the dealership's operations, provides the data required for ASR (Automatic Stock Replenishment) in Parts, and improves Nissan and Infiniti’s North America’s ability to conduct CSI follow-ups in service.

“The Version 4.6 specifications also lay the foundation for building the next generation of DMS integrations, which Quorum is excited to partner with Nissan and Infiniti on,” stated Maury Marks, President and CEO of Quorum. “This project aligns well with our strategic initiative of expanding our OEM integrations and partnerships across North America.”

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American SaaS Software and Services company providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) rely on for their operations, including:

  • Quorum’s Dealership Management System (DMS) which automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction.
  • DealerMine CRM, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (“CRM”) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership.
  • Autovance, a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing, improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and CSI through Autovance’s F&I menu solution.
  • Accessible Accessories, a digital retailing platform that allows franchised dealerships to efficiently increase their vehicle accessories revenue. 

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the symbol QIS. For additional investor information, please visit www.QuorumInformationSystems.com.

Contacts:

Maury Marks
President and Chief Executive Officer
403-777-0036
Maury.Marks@QuorumInfoTech.com

Marilyn Bown
Chief Financial Officer
403-777-0036
Marilyn.Bown@QuorumInfoTech.com

Daniela Trnka 
Investor Relations 
403-777-0036 
Daniela.Trnka@QuorumInfoTech.com 

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “objective”, “continuous”, “ongoing”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Quorum believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Quorum’s actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS. For additional information please go to www.QuorumInformationSystems.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed this release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7c0a5f61-ed71-42f4-b098-f5246841da7e


