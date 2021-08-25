Quorum Information Technologies : Q2 2021 Quarterly Results Investor Presentation

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This presentation document contains certain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, which address events or developments concerning Quorum Information Technologies Inc. ("Quorum" or the "Corporation") that Quorum expects to occur are "forward-looking information and statements". The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "potential", "could", "scheduled", "believe", "plans", "intends", "might" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this document may contain forward-looking information and statements pertaining to the following: business plan of Quorum including its plans for targeting new Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM") Integration, new dealership roof top sales, and increasing Automotive Group Partnerships; the timing for completion and cost of OEM Integration; estimates of return on assets and Adjusted EBITDA; potential merger and acquisition ("M&A") opportunities; the timing of adoption of new accounting standards and the potential impact of new accounting standards on the Corporation's financial statement; the effect of acquisitions on the Corporation; the effect of the BDC Capital facility; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on industry activity and economic activity in North America as a whole; various industry activity forecasts; growth opportunities including those in the United States; anticipated requirements by OEM manufacturers relating to integrations and certifications; and other expectations, beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions, information and statements about possible future events, conditions, results of operations or performance. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the forecasts and projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this presentation. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this presentation reflect several material factors, expectations and assumptions including, without limitation: (i) capital expenditures by dealers; (ii) market availability of current and future dealership rooftops; (iii) schedules and timing of certain projects and Quorum's strategy for growth; (iv) Quorum's future operating and financial results; and (v) treatment under governmental regulatory regimes and tax and other laws. The forward-looking information and statements included in this presentation are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated and described in the forward-looking information and statements. Such information and statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information or statements including, without limitation: (i) volatility in exchange rates for the Canadian dollar relative to the US dollar; (ii) liabilities and risks inherent in the software services industry; (iii) competition for, among other things, capital and skilled personnel; (iv) changes in general economic, market and business conditions in Canada and the United States; and (v) actions by governmental or regulatory authorities including changes in income tax laws or changes in tax laws. Quorum cautions that the foregoing list of assumptions, risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this document, and Quorum assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws. Any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information in this document, as defined by applicable securities legislation, has been approved by management of Quorum. Such financial outlook or future-oriented financial information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

UNITED STATES

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein or during the presentation will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between Quorum and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in the United States in reliance upon an exemption from registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), for an offer and sale of securities that does not involve a public offering, and the offer and sale of the securities will be conditioned on the receipt of representations, warranties and agreements of prospective purchasers to establish that exemption. Any securities described in this document have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. Accordingly the securities may not be resold, pledged, hypothecated or otherwise disposed of or transferred except in accordance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an applicable exemption from such registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws. THE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED BY THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION OR ANY STATE SECURITIES COMMISSION NOR HAS THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION OR ANY STATE SECURITIES COMMISSION PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS COMMUNICATION. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.