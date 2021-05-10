Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. QuoteMedia, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QMCI   US7491141047

QUOTEMEDIA, INC.

(QMCI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QuoteMedia Q1 2021 Financial Results and Investors' Conference Call May 13, 2021

05/10/2021 | 07:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHOENIX, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB: QMCI), a leading provider of market data and financial applications, today announced that its earnings for its quarter ended March 31, 2021 will be released the morning of May 13, 2021. That same day, the company will host a conference call at 2:00 PM Eastern time to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details:

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 2:00 PM Eastern

Dial-in numbers: 877-876-9173, 785-424-1667

Conference ID: QUOTEMEDIA

An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later at: www.quotemedia.com

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides data and services for companies such as the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), London Stock Exchange Group, FIS, U.S. Bank, Broadridge Financial Systems, JPMorgan Chase, CI Financial, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Hilltop Securities, HD Vest, Stockhouse, Zacks Investment Research, General Electric, Boeing, Bombardier, Business Wire, PR Newswire, FolioFN, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Qtrade Financial, CNW Group, Industrial Alliance, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Virtual Brokers, Equities.com, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Charles Schwab, First Financial, Cirano, Equisolve, Stock-Trak, Mergent, Cision, Warrior Trading and others. Quotestream®, QModTM and Quotestream ConnectTM are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information, please visit www.quotemedia.com.

QuoteMedia Investor Relations
Brendan Hopkins
Email: investors@quotemedia.com 
Call: (407) 645-5295


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about QUOTEMEDIA, INC.
07:30aQuoteMedia Q1 2021 Financial Results and Investors' Conference Call May 13, 2..
GL
03/26QuoteMedia Announces 5% Revenue Growth for 2020
GL
03/26QUOTEMEDIA  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
03/19QuoteMedia Year End 2020 Financial Results and Investors' Conference Call Mar..
GL
03/17QuoteMedia Welcomes Bookmap as Newest Quotestream Connect Partner
GL
2020QUOTEMEDIA  : Powers StockMarket.com
AQ
2020QuoteMedia Provides Market Data to Comtex
GL
2020QUOTEMEDIA  : Announces Accelerated Revenue Growth for Q3 2020
AQ
2020QuoteMedia Announces Accelerated Revenue Growth for Q3 2020
GL
2020QUOTEMEDIA  : Management's Discussion and Analysis (form 10-Q)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14,9 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,6 M 15,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart QUOTEMEDIA, INC.
Duration : Period :
QuoteMedia, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,25 $
Last Close Price 0,17 $
Spread / Highest target 45,3%
Spread / Average Target 45,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 45,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Keith J. Randall President, CEO, CFO, Secretary & Treasurer
Robert James Thompson Chairman
Christian Amott Chief Technology Officer
Josh Haywood Operations Director
Amy Newhard Compliance Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUOTEMEDIA, INC.-21.77%16
MICROSOFT CORPORATION13.51%1 901 421
SEA LIMITED20.71%124 847
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-12.47%86 936
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.48%59 928
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-6.09%55 167