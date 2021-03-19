Log in
QuoteMedia Year End 2020 Financial Results and Investors' Conference Call March 26, 2021

03/19/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
PHOENIX, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB: QMCI), a leading provider of market data and financial applications, today announced that its earnings for its year ended December 31, 2020 will be released the morning of March 26, 2021. That same day, the company will host a conference call at 2:00 PM Eastern time to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details:

Date: March 26, 2021

Time: 2:00 PM Eastern

Dial-in numbers: 877-876-9173, 785-424-1667

Conference ID: QUOTEMEDIA

An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later at: www.quotemedia.com

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides data and services for companies such as the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), London Stock Exchange Group, FIS, U.S. Bank, Broadridge Financial Systems, JPMorgan Chase, CI Financial, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Hilltop Securities, HD Vest, Stockhouse, Zacks Investment Research, General Electric, Boeing, Bombardier, Business Wire, PR Newswire, FolioFN, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Qtrade Financial, CNW Group, Industrial Alliance, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Virtual Brokers, Equities.com, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Charles Schwab, First Financial, Cirano, Equisolve, Stock-Trak, Mergent, Cision, Warrior Trading and others. Quotestream®, QModTM and Quotestream ConnectTM are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information, please visit www.quotemedia.com..

QuoteMedia Investor Relations
Brendan Hopkins
Email: investors@quotemedia.com 
Call: (407) 645-5295


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
